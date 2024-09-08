Athletic Club are interested in signing Norwich City’s Borja Sainz, although a move for the winger may not materialise until the summer.

The 23-year-old has been an impressive figure for the Canaries since he joined from Giresunspor, as he managed six goals in 35 appearances as David Wagner’s side reached the play-offs last season.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

He has carried that good form into the current campaign, scoring twice in the opening four games under new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

However, it appears they could face a battle to keep hold of Sainz, as Spanish media outlet El Correo has revealed that Athletic Club are tracking the attacker.

Borja Sainz transfer latest

The update indicates that the La Liga outfit are considering replacements for Nico Williams, who they expect to depart next year, with Sainz a player that has admirers at the club.

Contact has been made between the player and the club, as they seek to see if a transfer could happen. It’s said that Sainz would be very keen on joining Athletic Club, but any move could depend on whether Norwich win promotion this season.

Therefore, this is a transfer saga that could run until the summer of 2025, meaning Sainz is likely to see out the season at Carrow Road at a minimum.

Athletic Club are a side that are close to the heart of Sainz, as he spent five years in the academy as a kid before he moved to Alaves where he was given his opportunity as a professional.

Norwich City must do all they can to keep Borja Sainz

It was a hectic summer for the Canaries as they saw several transfer sagas play out, and they ultimately lost a few exciting players from the squad.

So, Norwich won’t want another issue to play out, whether it’s in January or next summer, but they will know that it could be difficult to keep Sainz if Athletic Club make a serious move for the player.

With Sainz under contract until the summer of 2026, it could be a problem for the club ahead of next season, as he will have 12 months left on his deal, meaning Norwich are in a position where it’s the last chance to get a fee for the player.

But, there’s a lot that can happen between now and then, and the immediate focus for Sainz and Norwich will be on the upcoming games.

Borja Sainz will have a big role to play this season

As mentioned, Sainz has already shown his class this season, and with Jon Rowe and Gabriel Sara having left the club, he is emerging as a key performer under the new boss.

He is going to be a regular under Thorup, and along with his goals and assists, Sainz brings a threat with his pace, dribbling ability and direct style.

It’s been a mixed start for the Norfolk outfit, although that was to be expected given the busy summer window.

Norwich are back in action next weekend when they travel to take on Swansea City.