As Leeds United stumbled over the finishing line in the regular Championship season, it was noticeable that boss Daniel Farke appeared reluctant to use Mateo Joseph.

The Spanish U21 international has been a key figure for the Whites U23 side in recent years, and he was given a brief taste of Premier League football as they were relegated last season.

With Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe on the books, it was always going to be difficult for the 20-year-old to get regular game time this season, and it should be said that Joseph has featured in 20 Championship games.

However, there is a feeling that he should be given more opportunities, and Farke’s lack of belief in the forward will only raise doubts about what the future holds for the player.

Daniel Farke’s use of Mateo Joseph this season

This season has been a positive one on the whole for Joseph, and the standout moment so far undoubtedly came in the FA Cup, as he scored twice against an expensively assembled Chelsea side as Leeds lost 3-2 in a thrilling tie.

Despite causing havoc with his movement and mobility against Trevoh Chalobah and Axel Disasi, Joseph hasn’t really been given a run in the Championship to show what he can do.

His only goal of the league campaign was a crucial one, as he equalised for Leeds to pick up a point at Watford, but that didn’t manage to earn him a place in the XI.

In fairness, Bamford had been much-improved in the last few months, so his experience and quality meant he was always going to get the nod.

Yet, in games when Leeds needed a goal, Joseph was still only used sparingly. He was given nine minutes as they failed to unlock a stubborn Sunderland defence at Elland Road, whilst he was only on the field for 11 minutes as they fell to a costly 1-0 reverse at home to Blackburn.

The game that effectively ended their automatic promotion hopes, a 4-0 hammering at QPR, saw Joseph get half an hour, but they were two down by the time he was thrown on.

Mateo Joseph's 23/24 Stats All Competitions (Source: Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Minutes Played Goals Championship 20 214 1 FA Cup 4 172 2

Mateo Joseph watches on as Leeds draw at Norwich

The situation at Leeds has changed dramatically with Bamford’s injury, which saw him miss the 0-0 draw at Norwich on Sunday, and he will also sit out the second leg at home on Thursday.

Even though he has struggled, Piroe was given the nod for the past few league games that Bamford missed. Again, it was an understandable decision in isolation, with Farke opting for the more experienced forward, who had scored at this level in the past.

Yet, it has been apparent for some time that the dynamic in the final third doesn’t really work with Piroe involved.

Unlike Bamford, or Joseph, the former Swansea man isn’t someone who will continue to occupy the last defender and look to run in behind. His best work comes when he takes the ball to feet, finds spaces and can link the play.

But, with Georginio Rutter operating as a number ten, Leeds don’t really need another player to do that. So, with Piroe in the side, the team haven’t looked as dangerous, and Rutter’s form has stuttered.

With that in mind, it made sense that Farke dropped Piroe for the trip to Carrow Road, although instead of giving Joseph his big chance, the German decided to pack the midfield with Archie Gray playing in a more advanced role as Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara protected the back four.

You could argue that it worked, as Leeds drew the game, and they will now fancy their chances of progressing to Wembley as they welcome the Canaries to Elland Road this week.

It wasn’t a vintage performance though, and the lack of attacking threat was summed up by the fact the side produced their lowest xG of the season at just 0.31.

Yet, Joseph could still only watch on as Rutter worked as a number nine before he was replaced by Piroe.

Mateo Joseph reaching a critical stage in his career

To see Farke take a more defensive approach instead of using the youngster will no doubt have frustrated Joseph, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the second leg.

Moving forward though, Joseph is reaching a stage in his career where he needs to be playing, otherwise his development will stall.

That’s not to say he needs to leave Leeds permanently, as the club clearly rate the striker, and he is under contract until the summer of 2028, so they certainly are under no pressure to sell, making a loan far more likely.

Nevertheless, if Farke doesn’t have full faith in Joseph, which has been the case in the last few weeks, then a summer departure in some capacity could be what’s required for him to really get his career going.