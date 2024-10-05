Norwich City have a few players who are estimated to rank highly when it comes to the top earners in the Championship, as the club looks to make a return to the Premier League after being relegated in 2022.

Norwich finished sixth in the Championship last season under David Wagner, before the German head coach was sacked after a comprehensive defeat against Leeds United in the play-off semi-final.

The Canaries appointed Danish coach Johannes Hoff Thorup as his replacement ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and he has made a steady start to life at Carrow Road as he attempts to guide the club back into the top flight of English football.

Norwich's joint majority shareholders, Delia Smith, Michael Wynn Jones, and Mark Attanasio, will be hoping that the Canaries' recruitment can result in a promotion push this term, after the likes of Ante Crnac, Amankwah Forson, and Jose Córdoba signed for the club during the summer transfer window.

They received more money from the sales of players such as Gabriel Sara, Adam Idah, and Abu Kamara than they spent on new additions, but will feel as though the squad is capable of challenging for another top six finish, especially if Borja Sainz and Josh Sargent continue their good form in attack.

Let's take a look at which Norwich player earns the most money on a weekly basis, as per data from Capology.com, which must be stressed is estimated.

Which Norwich City player earns the most money weekly?

Experienced defender Shane Duffy and right-back Jack Stacey are believed to be the joint-highest earners at Carrow Road, with an estimated weekly wage of £35,000.

Duffy often featured for the Canaries as they reached the play-offs last season following his move from Fulham, and he has been a regular starter again under Hoff Thorup so far this term.

Shane Duffy's Premier League stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Minutes played Yellow cards 119 9,278 21

Former AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town man Stacey has also featured regularly under the new head coach, although he has faced strong competition from youngster Kellen Fisher for his place in the starting lineup in recent weeks.

Both players are estimated to rank inside the top 20 when it comes to the top earners in the Championship.

Who owns Norwich City and is tasked with paying the wages?

Norwich currently have three joint majority shareholders; Delia Smith, Michael Wynn Jones, and Mark Attanasio.

Smith first joined the board in 1996, having previously been a season ticket holder, and helped to bring financial stability to the club before going on to oversee several seasons of Premier League football.

Her husband, Wynn Jones, has been a supporter since the 1950s and still regularly attends matches both home and away alongside his wife as shareholders.

American businessman Attanasio joined the club's board in 2022, having had success as the principal owner of the Milwaukee Brewers Major League Baseball team.

The Canaries' shareholders will no doubt be hoping to see the club make a return to the Premier League as soon as possible, although if they are going to do so, they may need to change the highest-earner to ensure their key players remain at the club, with the likes of Borja Sainz and Josh Sargent currently estimated to be earning less than Duffy despite their significant impact on the side.