Highlights Norwich City have been criticized for backing out of a £6.8 million transfer for Stade Rennais striker Bertug Yildirim.

Yildirim's agent has disputed the Türkiye international's apparent health concerns amid claims he passed a medical with the Canaries.

Norwich will likely be in the market for an alternative to Yildirim, having seen Adam Idah depart for Celtic.

Bertuğ Yildirim’s agent has criticised Norwich City for pulling out of an €8 million (£6.8 million) move for the Stade Rennais striker.

It was reported by Nick Mashiter that the Canaries decided to cancel their pursuit of the 22-year-old due to a potential knee issue.

While the player passed his medical exam, the Championship side were still concerned over a possible fitness concern going forward.

Due to the cost of the deal, Norwich opted to pull out of the race to sign the Ligue 1 player, as they search for a replacement for Adam Idah.

Idah made the permanent switch to Celtic following a half-season loan stint last season, in a deal worth £9.5 million, according to Sky Sports, which has left Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side light in attack.

Bertuğ Yildirim - Stade Rennais league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 21 (2) 0 (1)

Bertug Yildirim agent hits out at Norwich City transfer decision

Yildirim’s agent, Mirsad Turkcan, has publicly criticised Norwich’s decision to pull out of the deal to sign the forward, claiming the club attempted to lower the terms of the move before it was terminated.

He reiterated that the player passed his medical, and suggested that there is no underlying health issue.

“Norwich and Rennes reached an agreement for a total of [£6.8 million] and Bertuğ went to England for a health check,” said Turkcan, via Sports Digitale.

“Norwich side stated that there is a “risk of injury” for Bertuğ, who passed his health check, and stated that they could take this risk if it was cheaper.

“We were disturbed by this situation and returned to France without signing.

“Bertuğ was in our national team’s Euro 2024 squad and completed the pre-season camp with his team in a healthy manner. Bertuğ Yıldırım does not have a health problem as claimed.”

Yildirim joined Rennes last season, but failed to score a single goal in 21 appearances in the French top flight (all stats from Fbref).

Norwich City’s 2024 summer transfer activity

It has been a busy summer transfer window for the Canaries, who have earned big transfer fees for the sales of Gabriel Sara and Idah.

Sara departed for Galatasaray in a deal reported to be an initial £20 million, according to the BBC.

The Canaries have also made signings of their own, bringing in the likes of Amankwah Forson, Ben Chrisene and José Córdoba on a permanent basis, whilst Callum Doyle has also signed from Manchester City on loan for the campaign.

Norwich have until 30 August to complete any remaining deals before the window shuts until the start of January.

Norwich City still need a striker desperately after Bertug Yildirim development

Norwich have Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes to choose from as forward options this season, but speculation surrounds the American’s future at Carrow Road.

It has been reported by Give Me Sport that FC Cincinnati had been chasing Sargent’s signature, but a move for the USA international collapsed, with the MLS transfer window now closed.

Another party could come into the equation though, and regardless of whether Sargent stays or goes, Norwich probably still need another striker to replace Idah’s place in the squad.

If they felt Yildirim had a potential issue that could prevent him from playing consistently, then it’s no surprise that they’ve pulled out of the deal, and there’s not much the player can do now about that decision.

Now though, the focus must switch onto bringing in competition for Sargent, and there is clearly money to do just that given the outlay they were prepared to spend on Yildirim.