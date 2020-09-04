Norwich City should try shift these 2 players before October’s transfer deadline

Norwich City will be seen by many as one of the favourites to challenge for promotion in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to bounce back quickly from relegation from the Premier League.

The Canaries are a well-run club and that usually means that, on relegation, you see a side quickly regroup and challenge at the right end again of the league below.

Certainly, Norwich look well-equipped to do just that with them making some good signings so far this summer window but there is also a fair case to suggest that a few players will still be moved on in one capacity or another before the deadline.

Here, we look at two players that fit that description…

Josip Drmic

Drmic seems a player well on the way to an exit this summer.

He never really got going in the Premier League for the Yellows last season and it would make sense for him to now look for pastures new.

Norwich appear to be ready for his exit, too, with him not handed a shirt number.

He did have talks over his future earlier this summer but was informed around a month ago that he’d be surplus to requirements for the new season.

Moritz Leitner

Leitner is a player that also looks set for an exit and it would make sense for him to be moved on.

Plenty of speculation has surrounded the midfielder and, again, he has not been handed a shirt number for the new season.

Nick Mashiter has reported this summer that Championship clubs and German clubs are looking at him so it seems a matter of when and not if he moves on in the coming weeks.