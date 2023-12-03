Highlights Luciano Becchio had a successful career with Leeds United, scoring 87 goals in 221 games, becoming a cult-hero for the club.

However, his move to Norwich City in 2013 was a disaster, as he struggled to adapt to the Premier League and failed to score in 13 appearances.

Since leaving Norwich, Becchio has played for several clubs and is now involved in media work with Leeds United alongside his former strike partner Jermaine Beckford.

Luciano Becchio had a fabulous EFL career with Leeds United but struggled to make the Premier League step up with Norwich City in 2013.

Who is Luciano Becchio?

After coming through the ranks in his native Argentina with giants Boca Juniors, Becchio eventually moved to Spain and played for the likes of Barcelona B, Mallorca B, and Terrassa. That was before he made more of a name for himself with Merida in the Segunda Division B, scoring 27 times in 52 games over two seasons.

Merida finished fourth and qualified for the division play-offs against Ponferradina, but lost on aggregate over two legs. However, Becchio's performances during the campaign didn't go unnoticed, and he became the most saleable asset for the debt-stricken club after being monitored by scouts from across Europe.

It was Leeds who then took him on trial in 2008, with Gary McAllister taking a look at the 24-year-old in pre-season friendlies against Shelbourne and Barnet. He was recommended to Leeds scout Gwyn Williams by former Spanish Newcastle defender Marcelino.

On July 31st, he signed for Leeds on a three-year contract, and the rest is history, with Becchio quickly becoming a cult-hero during Leeds' years in the wilderness of the EFL over the last 15 years.

How did Becchio perform with Leeds United?

In his first season in League One, the Argentine centre-forward notched 15 goals and an assist in 45 Championship games. However, he is most well known for his goal in the play-off semi-final against Millwall at Elland Road, which remains a popular goal among supporters, despite them crashing out on aggregate.

His reputation and partnership with Jermaine Beckford was a particularly prolific pairing, and, a year later, the pair helped Leeds return to the Championship after a three-year stint in the third tier. Becchio scored or assisted 21 goals in 47 games in all competitions in 2009/10.

Beckford then departed for Everton, and Becchio was the main man as a lone striker for the majority of the next few seasons, even with the likes of Ross McCormack and Davide Somma also on Leeds' books.

Simon Grayson's side were one of the best attacking teams on their return to English football's second tier, and Becchio would score Leeds' first goal back at the level in a 2-1 home defeat to Derby County on the opening game of the season.

He scored 20 goals and picked up another nine assists in 44 games in all competitions, as Leeds finished seventh. However, over the course of the next few years, the Whites' promotion-winning side would be slowly dismantled, and the likes of Bradley Johnson, Jonny Howson, and Robert Snodgrass would all switch West Yorkshire for Norwich.

Becchio remained despite Leeds tumbling down the table over the coming seasons, long after Grayson's sacking. Most of his former players were successful in their move, but Becchio's switch was far less of a success to East Anglia. He left Leeds in 2013 with 87 goals and 20 assists in 221 games for the Whites.

What went wrong for Becchio at Norwich?

The nature of the deal is what has some Leeds and Norwich fans scratching their heads to this day. On the last day of the 2013 January transfer window, Steve Morison signed for Leeds as part of a swap deal that involved Becchio moving to Norwich, as well as Norwich paying Leeds a "further undisclosed sum".

Becchio had struck 19 times in 31 games in the first half of the season and the form of the two players could not have been more contrasting. Morison would go on to score just five times in 42 games for Leeds, and they swapped him for a fan favourite.

It was equally baffling for Norwich in the end, with Becchio struggling to adapt to life in the top-flight. In two Premier League seasons, he made 13 appearances and failed to score, often flattering to deceive with the Canaries. He would eventually move to Rotherham on loan to rediscover his form in 2014/15.

That would all but end his career with Norwich, where Becchio made 16 appearances and failed to score a single goal. Morison had been far better for the Canaries, scoring 12 and assisting a further four in 59 appearances. Both clubs would surely have been better off keeping their striker than swapping, in a disaster move for all parties involved.

Luciano Becchio's career stats in English football Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 221 87 20 Norwich City 16 0 1 Rotherham United 7 2 0

What has Becchio done since leaving Norwich?

Becchio eventually moved to Rotherham on a free transfer on the expiry of his contract and has played here and there for the likes of Atletico Baleares, Ciudad Murcia, Belgrano, and Santa Catalina.

More recently, the 39-year-old has been invited back for media work with Leeds, alongside his former striker partner Jermaine Beckford for LUTV.