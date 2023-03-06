Norwich City should look to strike QPR agreement if the Canaries win promotion back to the Premier League: Opinion

Norwich City currently sit sixth in the Championship standings and will be striving to keep hold of their play-off spot as the rest of the campaign plays out.

The Canaries typically respond very well when they are relegated from the Premier League and whilst it has been a slower campaign for them thus far, there is still a possibility that this term ends with a top-flight return.

Accumulating 13 points from their last five league matches, David Wagner is getting a fine tune out of his squad at Carrow Road and will be eager to see that last.

Naturally, the Norwich hierarchy and recruitment team will be scanning the market for potential additions ahead of the summer transfer window, although the division they play their football in next season will have a big impact on how they plan.

One player that the Canaries should set their sights on if they are able to secure a Premier League return is QPR’s Ilias Chair, with the 25-year-old a player that has caused lots of havoc in the second tier.

Struggling to influence things at present as the R’s slump continues, that does not hide the quality he possesses and the creativity he consistently displays.

One of, if not the best ball carrier and technician in the division, Chair would thrive in a team like Norwich where movement and intelligent running is important.

Quiz: Are these 20 Norwich City facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Norwich City were formed in 1902? Real Fake

The style of play is massive for a player like Chair who provides a glaringly obvious set of skills and you cannot help but think that the 25-year-old and Norwich is a perfect match.

Feeding a deadly striker like Teemu Pukki would also be an exciting prospect for Norwich fans, with Chair tending to strike good relationships with strikers at QPR over the years.

Chair has displayed Premier League quality, if you exclude recent weeks, for quite some time and is deserving of an opportunity to test himself in England’s top tier.

A scorer of goals, a creator of chances and a source of consistent attacking threat, Chair could be quite the addition at Norwich.

The reason why promotion would more than likely have to be achieved for Norwich to consider the 25-year-old, is that the attacker will still have two years left on his deal when summer comes about, meaning that the Rs will likely hold a very high valuation of someone who has been vitally important for them in recent seasons.