It's been an active January transfer window for Norwich City as the Canaries aim to secure a play-off place for a second straight season.

The race for a place in the top six is as competitive as ever, and Johannes Hoff Thorup's side will feel that the additions made so far in the transfer window, paired with the timely return of some key players, will give them a big advantage.

Making the loan of Anis Ben Slimane from Sheffield United permanent, signing a winger with goals in the Europa League this season in Matej Jurasek and the loan arrival of Lewis Dobbin will add extra firepower to their attacking line for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Also, Josh Sargent bagged a brace on his return to the starting 11 after three months out, and Borja Sainz is due back in the next month - so there's plenty to look forward to in the second half of the season for Norwich fans.

However, should Norwich sit back and allow deadline day to pass them by? Grant Hanley and Ashley Barnes's departures leave Norwich light in the centre-back and centre-forward department, even if the veteran duo rarely featured in the first half of the Championship season.

Whilst many may expect that if the Canaries were to replace Barnes and Hanley, it will be for similar changing room veterans who wouldn't contribute much on the pitch. But, if Norwich could bring in replacements who improve their current crop of starters, a place in the top six come the start of May will be even more likely.

Here are a couple of stars who Norwich could target ahead of the transfer deadline on Monday night.

Emil Riis - Preston North End

Given Norwich has spent money bringing in players so far this January, the likelihood is that, if they are to bring in anyone else for a fee before Monday, it'll be for players who are out of contract in the summer who may be offloaded to avoid their current club losing them on a free.

There are plenty of Championship-quality strikers who are out of contract at the end of June, but Preston North End's Emil Riis stands out as someone who could be a real game-changer for any side in the division.

After a stellar 2021/22, where he scored 16 Championship goals, Emil Riis' form dipped over the following two seasons after an ACL injury took him out for almost the entirety of 2023.

However, this season he's already bettered his goal tally of the past two years, indicating he's getting back to his best ahead of the free agent market.

His 2021/22 season saw him score 16 in the league, and 20 in all competitions, putting him in the top ten in a goalscoring chart which saw ridiculous numbers being put up by the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dominic Solanke, Ben Brereton Diaz and Joel Piroe.

And it's that form that he is aiming to replicate this season. He ranks in the top 15% of strikers in the division across all shooting stats, according to FotMob, and with his contract up at the end of the season, it's surprising that the Dane hasn't been the subject of any interest from sides looking to add that extra edge up front.

Emil Riis' Preston North End Championship Stats - As Per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 38 2 1 2021/22 44 16 5 2022/23 24 5 0 2023/24 21 6 2 2024/25 30 8 2

Now, many regard Josh Sargent as one of the best strikers in the division, and many may feel a striker purchase may be unnecessary when the American is on his way back to full fitness.

However, adding Riis would give opposition defenders headaches if he was paired alongside Sargent, and also confirms that the goals will continue flowing if the Norwich talisman misses any more time through injury.

Jimmy Dunne - Queens Park Rangers

The centre-back option comes from QPR. Jimmy Dunne has been one of the standout defenders in the division this season, and is the subject of plenty of transfer talk.

QPR triggered a one-year extension on Dunne's contract after last season, but the club are yet to agree on an extension for this season.

However, Marti Cifuentes' side seem keen on keeping Dunne, with West London Sport reporting that the club have rejected an advance from Sheffield United for the centre-back.

It seems like if Dunne were to leave this window, it would be to Sheffield United, but there's no reason why Norwich shouldn't at least be waiting in the wings to swoop in, in case a move to South Yorkshire doesn't materialize - either in this window or at the end of the season.

Dunne's defensive stats this season rank alongside some of the best in the division, and any side would benefit from having him in their backline, especially a Norwich side that ranks towards the bottom of the clean sheet table this season.

Shane Duffy and Callum Doyle have struck a good partnership at the back, but with Doyle being able to operate on the left side of a back four, perhaps a Dunne signing could lead to one of the best on-ball defenders in the league having an impact in a full-back role, whilst creating a familiar centre-back partnership for when the loanee Doyle returns to parent club Manchester City?

Nevertheless, despite there being plenty of young talent in the Norwich ranks who can compete for a place in a play-off chasing team, signing two players in key areas who are in their mid-twenties may provide the experience and the boost that Johannes Hoff Thorup's side may need towards the back end of their play-off push.