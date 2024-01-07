Highlights Norwich City should consider signing Luke Thomas, a left-back from Leicester City, who could provide competition for their current left-back, Giannoulis.

The Canaries could benefit from bringing in Nat Phillips, a tough-tackling defender, to address their injury issues at centre-back.

Ali Al-Hamadi, a talented young striker from AFC Wimbledon, could be a valuable addition to Norwich's squad, providing competition and goal-scoring potential for their current forwards.

With the January transfer window now open, many clubs will be looking to bolster their options going into a busy period of the season, and with many clubs looking for success come the end of the season, it will be no different for Norwich City as they look to push for a play-off spot.

It's been a mixed season so far for the Canaries, but with just five points separating them from Sunderland in sixth place, they still have every chance of pushing for the play-offs come the end of the season.

David Wagner's side made a number of signings during the summer, such as Ashley Barnes and Hwang Ui-Jo, who are key players in the current Norwich side.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

But with the January transfer window now open, the Canaries may look to bring in some new faces in order to reinforce their attempt at a play-off spot.

With that in mind, we take a look at three players Norwich City should be scouting now the transfer window is open:

Luke Thomas

With recent reports that the Sheffield United loanee will be recalled by parent club Leicester City due to his lack of game time with the Premier League newbies, the Canaries should be looking at the 22-year-old as a viable option this month.

Whether it's a 6-month loan deal or a permanent deal, the left-back could provide competition for Dimitrios Giannoulis, who has featured in 22 of the Canaries 26 Championship games this season.

Nat Phillips

The Canaries have had a number of injury issues at centre-back this season, so a move for a defender would make sense for Wagner's side.

Phillips is set to return to Liverpool with his loan at Celtic soon to be cut short due to a lack of game time.

At 26-years-old, Phillips only has 61 senior appearances to his name across four different clubs, but has shown during his career that he's a tough-tackling player at the heart of the defence, so the Canaries could look to bring him in to bolster their play-off chances.

Ali Al-Hamadi

A slightly different option to the previous two, Al-Hamadi, at 21-years-old and currently playing in League Two, would be a fresh new face in the Championship but certainly has the talent to make the jump between the leagues.

The AFC Wimbledon number ten has been on fire with the Dons this season and already has 17 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances this season.

Whilst Norwich do have striker options in the form of Adam Idah and Josh Sargent, who has freshly returned from injury, Al-Hamadi would be able to provide competition for the current forwards straight away, and given his current goal record, there's a strong chance he could push for a starting spot if can make the step-up to the Championship.