Highlights Norwich City could be active in the January transfer window to make necessary changes to their squad.

Winger Jonathan Rowe has attracted interest from Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, but Norwich will hope to retain him.

If Rowe departs, Kwame Poku, who has impressed in League One, could be a suitable replacement for Norwich City.

Norwich City could be set for a busy month in January as the transfer window reopens.

The Canaries have been a bit of a disappointment this season, as they sit in mid-table with 20 points, six behind the play-off places, and nine clear of the relegation zone.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Pressure has mounted on David Wagner, as the club have only won two of their last 10 league games, but the German will hope the win over Cardiff City last time out will help them turn their form around.

Wagner will hope he can ride out this rough period and still be in charge when January comes around, as he can make the necessary changes to his squad.

Norwich will hope they can focus on arrivals rather than departures, as Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have both been linked with moves for winger Jonathan Rowe.

The Canaries will hope Rowe can stay beyond January, but if not, they might need to look at replacements. Recently linked to Ipswich Town, Kwame Poku could be the ideal target.

Which teams are interested in Kwame Poku?

Peterborough brought Poku to the club in the summer of 2021 when they made an investment in the then-Colchester United man.

The 22-year-old spent all the early parts of his career in non-league football; that was until 2019, when Colchester signed the winger.

Poku was a regular for the League Two side and obviously caught the eye, as Posh secured his signature.

In his first season with Peterborough, he ended the campaign with 20 Championship appearances and two assists. Then last season, he grabbed four goals and recorded 11 assists in 37 League One games as the club reached the play-offs.

This season, he looks on course to beat his previous tallies, as he’s so far got six goals and six assists to his name in 16 league appearances.

That form has caught the attention of teams from the Championship, with a report from TEAMtalk, stating that Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Millwall, West Brom, Bristol City, and Stoke City are all keeping an eye on the winger.

Why should Norwich City consider joining Ipswich Town in the transfer race for Kwame Poku?

As mentioned, Rowe has been performing excellently for the Canaries this season, so much so that he could be the subject of much transfer interest come the January transfer window.

Obviously, Norwich will be doing everything they can to keep hold of the winger, but they might have no choice but to sell if they receive a tempting offer.

Therefore, if that does happen, Norwich will need to find a suitable replacement, and who better than Poku, who is excelling enormously in League One.

The 22-year-old was impressive for Posh last season, but in this 2023/24 season, he looks to have taken his game to the next level. He is so far averaging 1.9 shots per game, with 0.8 dribbles, as he always looks to take players on, as per WhoScored.com.

Weekly wages: Norwich City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

He has a pass success rate of 80.8%, and that has helped him collect 1.5 key passes per game. All of this plus his six goals and six assists means he has a WhoScored.com match rating of 7.20.

Poku is very similar to that of Rowe, as he can operate anywhere on the frontline, as shown with Posh, as they have used him on the right, left, and at times down the middle. Furthermore, the 22-year-old is one of, if not the best, wingers in League One, and it seems only a matter of time before he gets a shot in the Championship.

The Canaries may struggle to find many better replacements for Rowe than Poku, as he’s got all the attributes to go to the very top. For the player, it could be a welcome move, as there isn’t too much difference between Peterborough and Norwich, and that could help him when it comes to settling into a new club.