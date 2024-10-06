It’s fair to say that Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup endured a hectic first transfer window in charge of the club.

The 35-year-old inherited a side that had finished in the play-off places last season, but he saw influential duo Jonathan Rowe and Gabriel Sara move on.

With transfer sagas playing out involving Adam Idah and Abu Kamara before they were also eventually sold, Thorup had to deal with plenty of distractions as he went about putting his own mark on the squad.

Norwich City Senior Transfer Departures 24/25 (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Club Joined Gabriel Sara Galatasaray Adam Idah Celtic Abu Kamara Hull City Christos Tzolis Düsseldorf Jon Rowe Marseille Ben Gibson Stoke City Dimitrios Giannoulis Augsburg

To be fair to the club, they did back the new boss where possible, and there was a focus on young, exciting talents, with Ante Crnac, Amankwah Forson and Oscar Schwartau among those to come through the door.

There have been promising signs since the window closed, and fans will be backing Thorup to bring success to Carrow Road in the long-term.

However, the squad still does look weak in certain areas, and here we look at THREE free agents the club should consider signing…

Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Fosu-Mensah will be known to fans in English football as he joined Man Utd as a teenager and would go on to make 30 appearances for the club.

After loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham, Fosu-Mensah would join Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, but he only went on to feature 30 times for the German side over the past few years before he was released this summer.

Sadly, injuries have disrupted his career so far, but at 26, Fosu-Mensah could still have a lot to offer, and if he could stay fit, he would be a big asset to the Canaries.

Capable of playing at right-back, centre-back or defensive midfield, he would bring physicality and strength to the Norwich side, and the fact he has played for clubs like United and Leverkusen shows that his ability is well-known.

Of course, his injury record makes it a risk, but on the right terms, it’s one that could work out for Norwich.

Edouard Michut

Another free agent who has experience in English football is Michut, with the ex-Sunderland man looking for a new club after leaving Turkish side Adana Demirspor in August due to unpaid wages.

The 21-year-old, who came through the ranks at PSG, is a technically gifted footballer, which means he would be ideally suited to the style of play that Thorup wants to encourage.

His age also means he fits the profile of the type of player the club wants, as he has the potential to get even better in the years to come.

Michut’s time at Sunderland will have given him a taste for what the Championship is all about, and it would help with any adaptation period.

Rafael Camacho

Finally, Camacho is a player that some Norwich fans may remember, as they were linked with the winger in 2023, although a move obviously didn’t materialise.

However, that shows he is a player that has been on the radar of the recruitment team in the past, and it may be one they consider pursuing once more now he is available on a free.

The 24-year-old made headlines back in 2019, when he left Liverpool for a fee in excess of £5m to join Sporting CP, but his time with the Portuguese giants didn’t go to plan, as he failed to establish himself as a regular, with his game time in recent years coming whilst out on loan.

He is another who fits the profile of what Norwich wants, and he would give Thorup another quick, direct option in attack.