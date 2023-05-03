It has been a disappointing Championship return at Norwich City, with the Canaries currently in 12th with just one game left to play.

The Canaries have shown glimpses of promise during various stages of the campaign but have lacked any sort of consistency, and all eyes will be on how the summer plays out at Carrow Road.

What could the summer look like for Norwich City?

It is set to be a summer of change for the Norfolk club, with a report from The Telegraph suggesting that two of the club's most prized assets, in Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele, could be allowed to depart.

The former has generated widespread interest during several years at Carrow Road, whilst Omobamidele has gained admiring glances from Europe and in England's top-flight.

As per the report, Teemu Pukki, Kieran Dowell and Sam Byram are also expected to leave when their deals expire in a mere month or so, with the summer set to be a vitally important transfer window for Norwich.

The club's desire to generate a handsome fee for a potential Aarons and their reported willingness to allow Byram to depart creates an immediate need to cast eyes over the right-back position.

Of course, the Canaries will likely have the funds to shop in markets that are other Championship clubs are unable to, when considering the potential offloading of Aarons and Omobamidele, however, they will undoubtedly keep an eye out on the domestic market.

One player that could be targeted by Norwich in the summer is Colchester United full-back Junior Tchamadeu, who scooped up the League Two Young Player of the Year last month, whilst he was also named in the fourth-tier's Team of the Season.

Featuring 39 times in the league this season, the 19-year-old has enjoyed success as a full-back and slightly more advanced as a wing-back, netting five goals and providing two assists.

A shining light in League Two, whilst still being in the infancy of his development, Colchester are reportedly braced for lots of interest in the young defender.

Would Tchamadeu be a fit at Norwich City?

Aarons has been an excellent servant to Norwich over the years and an integral performer, meaning finding a player with a similar skill-set would be ideal.

It is fair to say that Tchamadeu's direct running, bravery, one-on-one defending and energy makes him someone who could provide a similar kind of service.

Of course, the jump from League Two to a side chasing promotion in the Championship, which will undoubtedly be the objective next season, is huge and he would likely need easing in.

Norwich have developed some fantastic full-backs in recent history and when considering how high Tchamadeu's ceiling is, this could be another opportunity for them.