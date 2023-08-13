Highlights Norwich City's Max Aarons has joined Bournemouth, leaving Norwich and Leeds United short at the back for the Championship campaign.

Norwich could potentially inflict more misery on Leeds by pursuing a move for Leeds' right-back Cody Drameh, who had a successful season with Luton.

Norwich signed Jack Stacey as a replacement for Aarons, but there is still a lack of cover at right-back, making Drameh a potential target for Norwich.

Norwich City will be sad to wave goodbye to long-serving star Max Aarons with his impending move to Bournemouth sealed - but the Canaries could inflict double pain on Leeds United after their own move for Aarons was hijacked at the last-minute if they go for Whites’ right-back Cody Drameh.

Aarons was all but set to sign for former boss Daniel Farke in west Yorkshire in a £7million move, but with the Premier League Cherries calling at the last minute, he ditched his former manager for life on the south coast. It's a good move for a player who has already had two seasons in the top-flight at Carrow Road, but it leaves Leeds and Norwich short at the back going into the Championship campaign.

Yet that could open the door for Norwich to double down on Leeds’ misery with a move for Drameh, who went up with Luton last season.

Why should Norwich City make a move for Cody Drameh?

Of course, Norwich signed Jack Stacey earlier in the window to replace Aarons after the former Luton man spent two years in the Premier League - incidentally with Bournemouth - before departing in the summer. However, that leaves a lack of cover at right-back, which is something that David Wagner will be keen to amend before the end of the transfer window if Norwich are to have any chance of going up.

Stacey stands as a more defensively solid option than Drameh due to his bigger frame, but the youngster was electric down the right-hand flank for Luton last season as they achieved a fairytale promotion to the Premier League. And with Aarons’ attacking qualities clear for all to see, that could stand Wagner in good stead with a plethora of options down the right-hand side providing good balance depending on the opposition.

Drameh didn’t feature in Leeds’ 2-2 draw against Cardiff on the opening weekend either, which could be a big indication of his potential move away from Elland Road.

How much would Cody Drameh cost Norwich City?

There haven't been many indications as to Drameh's price tag, but with Aarons moving for a fee of £7million plus add-ons to the Vitality Stadium, it would be tough to envisage Drameh costing more than that as a result of him boasting much less experience in the Premier League and England's youth setup.

Burnley and Luton have both been credited with an interest in the London-born talent in recent times. The Clarets were originally linked with Drameh back in December via The Athletic, though his move to Luton in January scuppered those hopes as the Clarets instead bought Ameen Al-Dakhil.

The Daily Mail then revealed that Burnley were set to reignite their interest in April, and with just one year left on his contract, he’s certainly a player that is up for grabs. Luton and Brentford were also in contention to sign Drameh, according to Lancs Live - and so Norwich may have to act quickly if they are to secure their man.