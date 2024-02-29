Highlights Portsmouth should prioritize making Kamara's transfer permanent, as he has been pivotal in their success this season in League One.

Brentford and Freiburg are interested in Kamara, but Norwich should be prepared for transfer bids due to his impressive performances.

Despite interest from other clubs, Norwich should hope Kamara stays for first-team football opportunities in the future, considering his value.

Portsmouth will have been impressed with Abu Kamara's performances this season at Fratton Park, and will surely want to do all they can to make his transfer from Norwich City a permanent one in the summer.

The winger joined the club on loan in the summer until the end of the season, and quickly became a key member of John Mousinho's side during an impressive campaign for Pompey.

Kamara has played 35 times in League One so far, putting Portsmouth into pole position in the league, and looking good for promotion to the Championship as winners of the league in May.

During this time, the English forward has scored six and assisted eight goals in the league, which included three assists during Pompey's 4-1 victory over Reading recently.

He has proven himself to be an important player for Portsmouth this season, so Mousinho should do his best to make Kamara his number one transfer target in the summer.

A number of clubs are reportedly interested in Kamara transfer

Premier League side Brentford are linked with a move for the forward, having tracked his progress at Norwich and Portsmouth for some time, as reported by TeamTalk.

With players like Ivan Toney previously making the step-up from League One to starring for the Bees, Kamara will be looking at his potential development opportunities at the Premier League club when making a decision on where to move.

While Brentford already have a number of wingers in their squad, including Bryan Mbeumo, Keane Lewis-Potter, Yoane Wissa, Kevin Schade and Mikkel Damsgaard, the chance to improve his game alongside such talented players could make up for a lack of game time early on, if he moves to Brentford.

German club Freiburg are also linked with Kamara, which could provide him with more opportunities to start.

Wingers Ritsu Doan and Noah Wisshaupt have struggled with consistently contributing to the goals this season, so Kamara could slot in on the wing and keep his place in the side if he can continue the form he has shown at Portsmouth.

Norwich should be prepared for transfer bids for Kamara

If they want to keep Kamara and integrate him into their team next season, Norwich boss David Wagner will have to withstand an inevitable barrage of transfer bids during the summer transfer window.

Having come through their academy, you'd expect the club would want to make him a key part of their team in the years ahead, especially with the form he has shown in League One so far.

Kamara has impressed going forward this season, with more touches in the box and successful dribbles than 95% of other players in his position the division. He also wins nearly 75% of his aerial duels, showing how important he can be at winning the ball in the air high up the pitch.

His performances will mean that Portsmouth will likely want to join Brentford and Freiburg in the race for his signature, and could actually be preferred to the two teams.

While Brentford have impressed in the Premier League, Kamara may not want to move to a club where he will not get regular game time. While Freiburg looks like the better option in that regard, the uncertainty about moving abroad to a country where you don't speak the language is always a risk for any player.

Portsmouth know the player and know his strengths and weaknesses. Mousinho has got the best out of the player, and would surely love to continue managing him if Pompey make it to the Championship.

Norwich will have all these things in mind when they prepare themselves for the avalanche of transfer bids coming their way for the forward.

They will not want to lose him to a potential division rival for next season, so will want to rebuff any transfer bids that come from Portsmouth in the summer transfer window.

With Jon Rowe linked with a move away from Norwich after interest from a host of clubs,, Kamara would be well suited take his place on the wing, replacing the home-grown star seamlessly upon his return to the club.

While they will likely be powerless to turn down big-money offers from the Premier League and the Bundesliga, Norwich will hope that the prospect of first-team football at Carrow Road will be enough to keep Kamara at the club in the future.