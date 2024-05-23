Highlights Norwich City considering Will Still as potential head coach target after David Wagner's departure.

Norwich City are considering an approach for Sunderland head coach target Will Still.

According to Talk Norwich City and BBC Norfolk's Chris Reeve, the 31-year-old has been at the Canaries’ training ground earlier this week amid interest in his appointment.

The Norfolk outfit are searching for a successor to David Wagner following the German’s dismissal earlier this month.

Wagner guided the team to the play-offs with a sixth-place finish in the Championship, but a 4-0 loss to Leeds United at Elland Road ended his time with the club.

Norwich will be hoping that their next manager can go one step further than Wagner and bring the club back to the Premier League.

More to follow…