The news of Ashley Barnes being targeted by Sheffield United was a shock for Norwich City fans, but could give Johannes Hoff Thorup the perfect opportunity to bring in his own striker.

Without the presence of Josh Sargent, Thorup has been experimenting with various players in the centre forward role this season. Barnes has only made a couple of appearances, largely due to a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an injury, and has been unable to make the impact he or his manager would have liked.

Should Barnes make the switch to Yorkshire, as Alan Nixon is touting a possibility, it would provide the perfect opportunity for the newer Norwich chiefs to bring in their own striker that fits the system Thorup wants to implement as the club transitions away from Stuart Webber's influence towards Ben Knapper's.

Barnes still has a place at Norwich City

Ashley Barnes joined as the first summer signing of the 23/24 season upon his contract with Burnley coming to an end. As a more senior figure, he marked the start of the transfer strategy to bring in experienced players such as Shane Duffy, Danny Batth and Adam Forshaw.

Upon his arrival, his place in the team was to utilise his experience to help nurture the younger talents and be a commanding figure in the dressing room as much as it was to put in a crunching tackle and cause problems for defenders.

But its no secret that Barnes is heading towards the final years of his playing career at 35-years-old. He even said his recent injury had made him consider hanging up his boots for good.

He said: "That’s how frustrated I probably got because I couldn’t see any light at the end of the tunnel." He's now been able to make a couple of appearances this season after making the long road back, and he's clearly still got at least a season or two left in the tank.

Thorup remains a fan of centre forward and still believes he has what it takes to contribute to performances. The head coach says "he's clever" and that he shouldn't be underestimated in his link-up play and organisation.

Ashley Barnes 23/24 stats for Norwich City, according to FootyStats Appearances 41 (2829') Goals 7 Assists 5 xG (without penalties) 6.26 Shots on target 20/39 Pass completion rate 75.96% Key passes 18 Ground duels won 105 Aerial duels won 44

The Dane also recognizes his mentorship and experience is a huge boost for his side, referencing his "presence, character and leadership" in the more scrappy games, as well as his mentorship of the younger recruits like Ante Crnac. He's made his stance clear, saying that he would prefer to keep Barnes within the group come the end of January.

Barnes exit could pave the way for a brighter future

Having said all this, with his contract up at the end of the season, his relatively high (estimated) wage and his aging profile, a Barnes exit wouldn't be unthinkable.

Of course, what he does bring to the group is important, but in January Sargent will be the main man up top again, while Crnac has also slowly hit his stride there in the absence of the American.

A big question mark remains around who would replace an outgoing Barnes, but with squad depth already an issue, it might be ideal to have someone who is adaptable and able to come off the bench initially to allow for future development.

A new striker coming in for Barnes may be the ideal transition towards what Thorup plans for his side going forward. They may not necessarily need to be a first or even second choice, but fundamentally, it would be Thorup's choice. A striker who can fit the style and lead the line a few seasons down the line should be lined up if Barnes was to head north, allowing a squad with Thorup and Knapper's influence to take shape.