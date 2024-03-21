Highlights Shane Duffy and Norwich City are gearing up for a crucial play-off push in the Championship this season.

The team is feeling confident and preparing for a series of tough matches to secure a top-six finish.

The international break has given Duffy a much-needed rest and time to get back into form for the final stretch of the season.

Shane Duffy has provided an insight into the dressing room attitude at Norwich City ahead of the club’s play-off push.

The Canaries are fighting for a top six position in the Championship this season as the team seeks a return to the top flight.

Norwich are in their second season back in the second tier, but David Wagner is hoping to guide the Norfolk outfit back to the Premier League.

Duffy signed for the club in the summer as they looked to build a side capable of promotion.

The Irishman has been a regular presence in the side, featuring 28 times in the Championship for Wagner’s team (all stats from Fbref).

Shane Duffy opens up on Norwich’s promotion push preparation

Duffy believes the international break has come at a good time for him, having not been picked for the Ireland squad, as it will allow him to rest up ahead of the run-in after a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury, which has ruled him out of the last eight Championship fixtures.

He has claimed that the dressing room is confident going into such an important part of the season.

"[The international break has] come at a really good time for me personally because it's allowed me to get another week to ten days’ training fitness, then I can come back feeling sharp to give everything for the eight blocks,” said Duffy, via the Eastern Daily Press.

"It's really good at the minute. I'm in all week just to prep for training next week.

"Hopefully, I can come through that well and be an option for Good Friday.

"As soon as everyone is back from internationals, the manager will sit us down and have a little discussion because this is it now.

Related Norwich City player emerging as transfer target for European duo Norwich City's Christos Tzolis is on the radar of Union Berlin and Werder Bremen following his impressive loan with Dusseldorf.

"The confidence is really good around the place; you can see that with the way the lads are playing.

"We have some tough games coming up, so we're going to need everyone.

"It's quite obvious that it's the most important bit of the season.

"Every game is a cup final.

"That is what you have to look at it as.

"There are eight games left, and each one is just so important, whether that's the Leicester or the Ipswich game but even the Bristol City, Swansea and Plymouth games.

"I'm really excited to be getting back."

Norwich City league position

Norwich currently occupy a top six position in the Championship table, sitting above seventh place Hull City by three points.

However, the Tigers have played one game fewer than the Norfolk side.

Wagner’s team is five points behind fifth place West Brom, so cannot afford any slip ups in the battle for a play-off place.

Next up for Norwich is a home game against Plymouth Argyle on 29 March.

Norwich need to be at their best for top six finish

Norwich have done well to earn themselves a place inside the top six ahead of the March international break.

However, the likes of Hull, Coventry City, Preston North End and Middlesbrough are all breathing down their necks.

Any slip ups will likely be punished, so Wagner’s side need to find another gear over these final eight games to maintain their sixth place in the table.

This will be a real test of Wagner as a coach, and could even determine his future at Carrow Road beyond this term.