Norwich City set to trigger player decision that will affect Portsmouth

Portsmouth signed Gassan Ahadme on a short-term deal from Norwich back in the summer but it looks like his deal at Fratton Park could be cut short, with The News reporting that the Canaries will bring him back during the winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old player has featured just five times for Pompey so far this campaign and whilst he has shown flashes of brilliance, he hasn’t been a regular first-team star and has also failed to put the ball into the back of the net as of yet.

Now, the midfielder is set to return to his parent club – and it means he could either be sent out on yet another loan elsewhere in the winter transfer window or could even perhaps be utilised by Norwich if they need another face in their squad.

The more likely of the two options would be another short-term deal, as it would allow him to play on a more regular basis. That could benefit his development further and with him not featuring much for Portsmouth, he would be unlikely to get much action there too.

However, it does look though like Ahadme could not spend any further time at Fratton Park – and that means that he could end up playing in League One against them in the second half of the campaign.

Having also played for Real Oviedo B in the past, he does have some experience of football across Europe and England – and that could benefit any side that does agree a deal for him in the winter window once he is recalled to Norwich.

The Verdict

Gassan Ahadme at Portsmouth just hasn’t gone the way that Danny Cowley and the player himself probably imagined.

The 21-year-old star did look like he would be a shrewd signing for them when he initially signed for the club but he hasn’t bagged a goal since then and has also failed to stay in the team on too regular of a basis. Rather than sit on the sidelines then, it is probably better if he does move elsewhere.

A recall and another move would certainly allow him to be able to play more regularly perhaps and that would then allow him to further develop as a player. If the youngster can get on the pitch, then we can see just what he is capable of.

He does have some creativity and he can certainly score goals – he just needs to find the right team where he can get much more gametime then he managed at Fratton Park under Danny Cowley.