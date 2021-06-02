Norwich City set to swoop for midfielder from EFL promotion winners

Norwich City are set to complete the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Flynn Clarke from Peterborough United, a report from The Peterborough Telegraph has revealed.

The teenager made four league appearances for Peterborough this season as they won promotion from League One to the Championship, and has played a total of 11 games for Posh, scoring three goals.

However, Clarke’s contract with Peterborough expires next summer, and the club’s co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has now confirmed that the midfielder is set to join a Premier League club, after rejecting the midfielder rejected the offer of a new deal to remain at London Road.

Although MacAnthony himself did not name the club Clarke will be joining, this latest update has identified that team as being Norwich.

The Canaries reportedly had a £700,000 bid for Clarke rejected back in the January transfer window, and it remains to be seen just what fee they will have to pay for the midfielder now.

Like Peterborough, Norwich enjoyed a successful campaign last season, winning promotion back to the Premier League as Championship title winners.

The Verdict

This does look like something of a source of disappointment for Peterborough.

Clarke is clearly a promising young player, and one who could have been an asset for the club for quite some time had he remained at London Road.

That however, now looks unlikely to happen, and it does seem as though Peterborough may be able to at least receive a reasonably decent fee for the teenager, given what they have supposedly already rejected for him.

As for Clarke himself, you can understand his desire to get a chance in the Premier League, although you wonder whether first-team opportunities would have been more forthcoming for him next season, had he remained at Peterborough in the Championship.