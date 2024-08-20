Norwich City are closing in on the signing of 20-year-old forward Ante Crnac from Polish club Raków Częstochowa, according to multiple reports.

Sky Sports international transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio was the first to break the news that Crnac was Norwich-bound, while the Pink Un's Paddy Davitt has reported via X that the Canaries are indeed working on a deal.

Davitt has instead reported that the bulk of the Adam Idah fee will be used to sign Crnac. Idah recently completed a move to Celtic worth up to £9.5 million, with it being reported that the initial fee was £8.5 million before add-ons.

Reports in Poland however from Weszlo claim that after turning down a €7 million offer from Werder Bremen of the Bundesliga in Germany recently, a deal has been agreed with the Carrow Road outfit instead, with an initial €10 million put on the table for the 6ft 3in winger.

After a disappointing start to the season, the Canaries appear keen to add attacking reinforcements, especially with Jonathan Rowe potentially exiting the Norfolk club, and they're working on a deal to bring Crnac to the club after an impressive 2023/24 season in the Polish Ekstraklasa, where he scored eight times in 26 appearances.

More to follow...