Highlights Norwich City have been linked with Man City youngster Daniel Ogwuru.

A deal has reportedly been agreed between the two sides.

Ogwuru is yet to feature for Man City at senior level, but is a versatile attacking player.

It has been a great start to the season for Norwich City and David Wagner so far.

The club have won three of their four matches in league action in the Championship, remain unbeaten, sit second to only Leicester City in the league standings and have progressed to the third round of the EFL Cup.

Of course, this solid start has been aided by the work that the club did in the transfer market this summer.

Indeed, Shane Duffy, Jack Stacey, Adam Forshaw, and Ashley Barnes are among some very experienced arrivals at the club this summer, with all arriving on free transfers during this window.

Recent reports suggested that the Canaries are not done yet, either, looking to add a more youthful player to their ranks, with one name in particular mentioned.

What is the latest Norwich City transfer news?

Indeed, according to the latest transfer news surrounding Norwich City, the club could be about to add to their attacking options.

As per Football Insider, Manchester City youngster David Ogwuru is set to join the club.

Their report reveals that a deal has been agreed by the two sides, with Ogwuru set to travel south for a medical and to put the finishing touches on the deal.

With no mention of a loan deal, it looks as though this could well be a permanent transfer.

Indeed, the Football Insider report states that the youngster has decided to leave City in search of a quicker route to first-team football.

Who is Daniel Ogwuru?

As touched upon above, Daniel Ogwuru is a young attacking player currently playing his football for Manchester City, although that looks like it could change imminently.

Ogwuru is just 18-years-old, and so it may not be a surprise to hear he has not yet featured for the senior side at the Etihad Stadium

Ogwuru has scored goals for City's youth teams, though, which is an encouraging sign.

In terms of his position, the Football Insider report reveals that Ogwuru is quite a versatile attacker.

It appears that his most natural position is through the middle, but he is also able to play on the left and right wing respectively.

How long does Daniel Ogwuru have left on his contract at Man City?

In terms of his current contract at Man City, Daniel Ogwuru has less than one year remaining, with his current deal due to expire in 2024.

Although the fee being paid at this stage is unclear, Norwich could potentially be getting a real bargain, if City are keen to simply cash in.

Is Daniel Ogwuru a good signing for Norwich City?

It's hard to tell given his lack of senior football.

Whilst there is every chance he will be a success for the club, it is simply hard to predict that because we are yet to see him come up against other senior professionals.

That said, following Josh Sargent's recent injury, Norwich City definitely had to act and try to bring in attacking reinforcements.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Ogwuru gets on at Carrow Road if this becomes official.