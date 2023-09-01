Highlights Norwich City needs to sign a striker following an injury to Josh Sargent, potentially leaving them short in attack.

The club has been linked with Joel Pohjanpalo and Jamal Lowe, but no concrete moves have materialized.

Norwich is now in talks with South Korean forward Hwang Ui-jo, but it feels like a rushed signing and they may prefer for Sargent to recover quickly for depth in attack.

Norwich City are looking to sign Nottingham Forest striker Hwang Ui-jo ahead of the deadline following an injury to Josh Sargent.

Heading into deadline day, fending off interest in key players was perhaps the most imperative thing, with Norwich's squad in good shape at present. Most areas of their first-team have the depth required for the battle, if they can retain all the remaining key players past tonight's deadline.

However, a striker is now thought to be required. Sargent had made an impressive start to this campaign after finding the back of the net 13 times in 40 appearances last season.

Having scored the opener in Norwich's 4-4 draw at Southampton before netting in the 3-1 home victory at Millwall, the American opened the scoring in David Wagner's side's 4-0 rout at the German's former employers, Huddersfield Town, but picked up an injury in the process.

Town 'keeper Lee Nicholls looked to atone for his error which was charged down by Sargent.

In his post-match interview with the Pink 'Un, Wagner confirmed that the 23-year-old had sustained an ankle ligament problem: "We are still not having a clear picture but what is sure is that it's a serious injury. We speak more about months than weeks.

"We have to make further assessment with him, he sees a further consultant. I think we have a clear picture at the end of the week to know how many months and if he needs surgery but it's a serious injury as we expected"

That has left Norwich potentially short in attack, with Darren Witcoop revealing on Wednesday morning that Sargent could be absent from the Canaries' squad for the 'rest of the year' with the sustained injury.

How has Norwich's striker search gone so far?

The Canaries have been linked with a move for Venezia striker Joel Pohjanpalo. The Finland international, who is an international team-mate of former Carrow Road favourite Teemu Pukki, scored 19 goals in Serie B last term and is the subject of speculation linking him with clubs across Europe.

Tutto Mercato (via Sport Witness) have suggested that Pohjanpalo is of interest to Cagliari, Leeds, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich, but nothing has materialised there yet.

Earlier today, the club were said to be the front-runners to sign another attacking player, in the form of AFC Bournemouth's Jamal Lowe. Sky Sports revealed that the Canaries are leading other keen Championship sides, including West Bromwich Albion. However, it appears he is on his way to re-sign for Swansea City instead.

The interest in Bournemouth forwards doesn't end there, with Kieffer Moore also on Norwich City's radar on deadline day, according to Alex Crook from talkSPORT.

Who will Norwich City sign on deadline day?

John Percy of The Telegraph believes they will get their wish, with the club in talks with a Premier League striker, he said: "Norwich are in talks over a loan move for South Korean forward Hwang Ui-jo. Norwich keen to bring in another forward after Josh Sargent's ankle injury."

The 31-year-old South Korean international striker has 17 goals in 56 games for his country, but is surplus to requirements at the City Ground, with Forest still yet to hand him a debut despite signing him in 2022 from Bordeaux.

He has headed on loan to Olympiakos and FC Seoul since then in the last year, but only been on the bench for Steve Cooper's side on only a few occasions, too.

Would Hwang Ui-jo be a good signing for Norwich?

This one feels like a rushed signing, having missed out on some of their primary targets and in need of some cover.

His pedigree at international level is decent, but he hasn't pulled up many trees for some time now, although was a decent enough player for Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

Norwich will hope Sargent's injury isn't too serious, so that they have real depth in attack for the whole season instead.