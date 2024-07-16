Highlights Norwich City to secure Callum Doyle on loan in a move praised as a major coup for the club under Thorup's leadership.

Doyle's impressive loan history shows his potential to strengthen Norwich's defense and adapt to a new style of play.

Norwich fans can expect more defensive signings and departures as the squad continues to evolve before the upcoming season opener.

Norwich City are expected to sign Manchester City’s Callum Doyle on a season-long loan in a move that will be seen as a real coup for Johannes Thorup.

The 20-year-old, who can play centre-back or left-back, has spent the past three years out on loan, having initially helped Sunderland to promotion from League One in 2022.

Another temporary spell followed in 2022/23, as Doyle impressed for Coventry City in the Championship, and he was on loan at Leicester City as they won the second tier title last season.

Now, another loan is set to be sorted, as the BBC revealed that Norwich have won the race to sign Doyle ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Callum Doyle to join Norwich City

The update states that an agreement hasn’t been totally agreed, but ‘all parties are satisfied’ that Doyle should join the Canaries, with the player thought to have been impressed with Thorup after discussion with the Norwich chief earlier this month.

Even though it’s all in place, the report states that Doyle could yet travel to America with Man City as part of their pre-season schedule. That’s due to the fact that a lot of Pep Guardiola’s squad are still not back due to their participation in international tournaments this summer.

Callum Doyle's Career So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Club League Appearances Sunderland League One 44 Coventry City Championship 46 Leicester City Championship 23

the report states

Nevertheless, Doyle could link up with the Canaries before they depart for the US, and either way, it seems he will link up with Norwich at some point in the next few weeks.

Callum Doyle can improve Norwich City

With Doyle having impressed at Sunderland, and then contributed to Leicester when he was fit, it’s fair to say that this is a deal that is a real statement of intent from Norwich.

So, sporting director Ben Knapper deserves a lot of credit for that, and clearly Thorup left a positive impression on the player when he spoke to him about a transfer.

The new boss is going to try to implement a different style of play, and building out from the back will be key to that, so you need defenders who are comfortable in possession.

Doyle fits the bill on that front, and the fact City are happy for the England U21 international to continue his development with the Canaries indicates that they feel the style of play will suit their player.

Crucially, the youngster is also a capable defender. He is someone who will step out to defend on the front foot, but he has all the physical qualities you would want given the demands of the Championship.

Of course, there are areas of his game that can be improved, but Norwich are getting a player who could star at this level, and his ability to play in two positions could be vital over the course of the season.

Norwich City’s summer transfer plans

Norwich have already brought in Jose Cordoba, who is likely to play at left centre-back, with Doyle expected to start at left-back when he joins.

The Norfolk outfit needed defensive reinforcements, so this is a positive start to the window, but there is still work to be done.

There will be departures as well, but fans will be excited to see how the squad starts to take shape ahead of the new season, with Norwich’s season starting at Oxford United on August 10.