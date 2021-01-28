Norwich City set to fend off Premier League interest and make signing

Norwich City are set to complete a deal to bring Bolton Wanderers starlet Regan Riley to the club, per Football Insider.

The Canaries have fended off Premier League interest in the form of Brighton & Hove Albion for the 18-year-old, with a fee of £250,000 being quoted.

An attacking midfielder, Riley made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old in August 2019 in a time where Bolton were struggling for players, and he’s spent the rest of his time since back with the under-18 squad.

Riley has made one other first-team appearance since his bow over a year ago, and that was in an October 2020 EFL Trophy game against Shrewsbury, which the Trotters lost 2-1.

The Wanderers academy has birthed several Premier League players in the past, including Rob Holding, Kevin Nolan, Chris Basham and even former Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy, and Norwich are hoping that Riley can follow in their footsteps.

The Canaries have invested a lot into their under-23 setup in the last few years, and similarly made a move for another North West-based midfielder in Rochdale teenager Daniel Adshead in 2019.

And Norwich have a good record of bringing youngsters through into the first-team – see the likes of Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Todd Cantwell and more recently Josh Martin for example – could Riley be the next?

Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Norwich City and Ipswich Town?

1 of 15 Who has won the FA Cup more times? Norwich City Ipswich Town

The Verdict

There’s not a great deal to work off when it comes to talking about Regan Riley, but considering there has been interest from the Premier League and the Championship, he must be a talented prospect.

And with finances being tight across the lower reaches of the EFL, Bolton must have felt as though they’ve got a decent enough deal for the 18-year-old, and you’d have to assume there’s a decent sell-on clause in there as well.

It will be interesting to track Riley’s progress in the next few years to see if he can break into the first-team like flying winger Martin has done this season, or if he’s destined for a few years in the under-23 system with loans out to other clubs.