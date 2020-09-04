Norwich City set to complete deal to sign Premier League defender

Norwich City are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Burnley defender Ben Gibson on a season-long loan deal according to The Pink Un.

It is believed that the Canaries will have the option of making his stay at Carrow Road a permanent one at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, with a fee in the region of £8million being quoted.

The likes of Fulham and Middlesbrough are just some of the teams that were reportedly interested in signing Gibson, but it appears as though Norwich have won the race to land his signature.

Daniel Farke’s side will be hoping they can win promotion back into the Premier League, after their brief spell in the top-flight came to an end last season.

Gibson has struggled for consistent game time with Burnley, and only made one appearances in total for the club last season under the management of Sean Dyche.

Therefore, it won’t come as a surprise to see him heading for the exit door at Turf Moor, and he’ll be hoping he can play his part in Norwich’s promotion bid this term.

Norwich take on Luton Town in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday, before preparing to face Huddersfield Town in their opening league match of the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

The Verdict:

This is an excellent signing if true.

Gibson has shown that he can play to a high standard in the Championship already, having done it with Middlesbrough earlier in his career.

He hasn’t had anywhere near enough game time with Burnley though, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s set for a temporary exit from Turf Moor.

If Norwich can offer him regular game time, then I think he’ll play a starring role for the Canaries, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League this term.