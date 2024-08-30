Norwich City are on the cusp of completing a deal to bring Chelsea teenager Billy Gee to the club.

That’s according to BBC Sport journalists Nizaar Kinsella and Nick Mashiter, who claim that the 19-year-old is set to move to Carrow Road on a permanent deal before the transfer window comes to a close.

The midfielder is yet to play in a competitive first-team fixture for the Blues, but has featured for the under-21 side in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy in the last campaign, where he made three appearances.

The young star is said to have travelled to Norfolk to complete a medical ahead of a move, with the belief that he will link up with the development squad initially once the deal is complete.

Norwich City set to complete Billy Gee move

With game time at a premium at Stamford Bridge, City have reportedly made the move to snap up the Chelsea under-21 captain from last season.

Gee has featured for England at youth level in the past, and was named on the bench for the London side’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool earlier in the year.

The switch from the Premier League side to the Championship is said to see Chelsea hold a sell-on clause for the young talent, while the Canaries will be due to pay add-ons should further clauses be met in the future.

Gee was a regular presence in the side that finished fourth in Premier League 2 last season, with 16 appearances for the club at youth level, with 13 of them coming from the first whistle.

Billy Gee 23/24 PL2 stats (FBRef) Appearances 16 Starts 3 Minutes played 1,161

While he is most comfortable as part of the midfield, the teenager is also said to be adaptable to playing in a defensive role, with his flexibility in a number of positions across the pitch likely to stand him in good stead in his future career.

Norwich City youthful recruitment bodes well for the future

Norwich have added a number of young talents to their squad this summer, with Gee set to be the latest aspiring star to be added to their ranks.

The Canaries have also added 20-year-old forward Ante Crnac to their ranks after he made the move from Polish side Rakow Częstochowa this summer, as well as 18-year-old Oscar Schwartau from Brondby and former Aston Villa man Ben Chrisene, who is 20.

With incoming midfielder Amankwah Forson only 21 and new defender Jose Cordoba 23, Johannes Hoff Thorup has plenty of youthful exuberance at his disposal for the season to come, as he tries to mould the exciting mix of players into promotion candidates.