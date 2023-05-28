Norwich City are closing in on the signing of Hamilton Academical youngster Gabriel Forsyth, according to Football Insider.

Norwich are hoping to bolster their ranks with Forsyth as they press the reset button this summer after a disappointing season in the Championship - with Ashley Barnes already joining.

The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League in 2022 and hoped to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking, but that wasn't the case.

Instead, recruitment is going to be essential as they seek a promotion campaign this coming season.

Norwich City set to sign Gabriel Forsyth

Norwich are closing in on the Scotland international as they move in for Forsyth, as per Football Insider's report.

The 16-year-old's current contract is set to run until 2026 but the Championship side are hoping they can complete a move for the talented youngster.

Forsyth has made five appearances for the first team this season, totaling 199 minutes in a disappointing campaign for the Accies, finishing ninth in the Scottish Championship.

This could prompt Forsyth to choose a move to the Championship as he looks to continue his development.

Can Norwich City mount a promotion challenge next season?

It's doubtful that a 16-year-old will have much of an impact on the first team squad at Carrow Road, and will certainly be a signing for the future.

Forysth has clearly made an impression having made several senior appearances this season but David Wagner's side are desperate for first team reinforcements.

The loss of Teemu Pukki highlights a lack of goals and the need to add depth is obvious considering the lack of free-flowing football at times from Norwich last season.

The club have already signed Barnes with Pukki, Sam Byram, Daniel Sinani, and Kieran Dowell all set to depart.

Is David Wagner the right man for Norwich City?

With Forsyth set to join for the future, David Wagner will be hoping he's in charge of the club by the time the youngster is ready to step up to the first team.

That being said, Wagner will be under pressure next season in the early stages to ensure Norwich's promotion push is being steered in the right direction.

So far, he's failed to impress hugely, with results being mixed.

He has had to deal with a number of injuries, depleting his squad, but that shouldn't have restricted Norwich with their budget compared to other sides in the division.