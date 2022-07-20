Norwich City set to cast their eye over Coritiba trio this summer

Norwich City are set to hand trials to Coritiba trio Lucas Ronier, Thalisson and Biel this summer as part of their partnership with the Brazilian club, according to The Pink Un.

The Canaries will cast their eye over these aforementioned players before making a decision about whether to sign them.

As confirmed by the club’s website earlier this year, Norwich have become a strategic partner with Coritiba who currently participate in Brazil’s top-flight division.

Ronier currently plays at youth level for Coritiba whilst Thalisson has made three senior appearances for the club.

As for Biel, the attacking midfielder has featured on 11 occasions in all competitions.

Whereas Ronier plays as a striker, Thalisson currently operates as a centre-back.

Norwich bolstered their squad last week by securing the services of Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara.

The 23-year-old put pen-to-paper on a four-year contract after the Canaries reached an agreement with Sao Paulo.

Although Norwich opted against disclosing the fee that they paid for Sara, it is understood that they spent a figure believed to be in excess of £10m in order to secure his services.

The Canaries will be hoping to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign on July 30th when they head to Wales to face Cardiff City in the Championship.

The Verdict

It will be intriguing to see whether Ronier, Thalisson and Biel will be able to impress during their trials at Norwich.

If one of these aforementioned players goes on to join the Canaries and ends up becoming a key player for the club, their decision to partner with Coritiba will be justified.

Given that Norwich have opted to send scouts to South America this year, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they continue to target players from this continent in future transfer windows.

Still an attractive destination despite their relegation to the Premier League, Norwich will be hoping to secure an immediate return to this division in 2023 under the guidance of manager Dean Smith,