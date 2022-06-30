Norwich City set out their demands for 2021 signing as club look to strike deal with Canaries

Winger Christos Tzolis signed for Norwich City last summer but has struggled to make an impact at Carrow Road, making just 13 league appearances last season, only three of which were starts.

Norwich signed the 20-year-old on a long term deal so as it stands he is set to remain at the club until 2026.

However, the Canaries are willing to let him go this summer and with Club Brugge reportedly interested in him, it would look to be a good move for all parties involved.

However, according to a reporter for Greek outlet Sportime, Norwich have put a €10 million price tag on their player which is a figure that the Belgian side can’t meet currently.

According to the report, Club Brugge are looking for a loan deal for the youngster with an option to buy.

However, Dean Smith’s club are eager to get a permanent deal done now.

Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing but with Norwich under no pressure to sell their player on any terms they don’t want to, it’s yet to be seen whether he will make a move away this summer.

The Verdict:

Despite Tzolis still being a young lad, his first season at Norwich did not go to plan and it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the club are willing to let him leave Carrow Road this summer.

It’s understandable that Norwich would prefer a permanent deal at this stage if they could get one sorted with Club Brugge or a different club.

However, it seems as though Club Brugge are unable to commit to that kind of deal with the price tag on the player right now rather than just unwilling so providing another club didn’t come in and show interest for the player, a loan deal with an option to buy may be worth doing for the Canaries, especially if the player is set to sit on the bench all season otherwise.