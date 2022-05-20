Norwich City set for player reunion after Bournemouth snub transfer decision

Todd Cantwell is set to return to Norwich City following his loan spell at Bournemouth.

The Cherries held an option to buy clause in the agreement with the midfielder’s parent club, but that has been rejected.

According to the Eastern Daily Press, Scott Parker’s side have decided not to trigger the clause that would keep the 24-year-old at the Vitality Stadium on a permanent basis.

The playmaker arrived at the club in the January transfer window as the team pushed for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Cantwell had fallen out of favour at Carrow Road following the arrival of Dean Smith as the managerial replacement for Daniel Farke.

The Englishman went on to make 11 Championship appearances for Bournemouth, including eight starts.

In that time, Cantwell contributed zero goals or zero assists to the team.

The Norwich player ultimately fell out of favour with Parker by the end of the campaign, only making three appearances following the return from the international break.

This will leave the Norwich academy product with an uncertain future as the club now prepares for life in the Championship following their top flight relegation.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are going the other way and replacing the Canaries in the Premier League following their automatic promotion this season.

The Verdict

Cantwell was an exciting addition to the team and got many people hoping he could be a transformative presence this season.

But the midfielder proved an underwhelming signing and it is unsurprising that he will return to his parent club.

Despite bursting onto the scene a couple of years ago with some statement performances in the Premier League, Cantwell has failed to really emerge as a top level player.

If he is to leave Norwich this summer, it would come as no shock for him to remain in the Championship with another team.