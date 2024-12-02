Norwich City are still keen to keep Borja Sainz at the club beyond this January amid Galatasaray links.

According to Pink Un, the Championship side are planning to remain firm in the face of interest in the Spaniard in the winter market.

It has been reported by Gala Haber that the player has already indicated his desire to make the switch to the Turkish giants.

Sainz has been a standout figure for the Canaries this year, contributing 15 goals and two assists from 18 appearances in the league.

Borja Sainz's stats 2024/25 (as of Dec. 2nd) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.85 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.47 Shots 3.52 Assists 0.11 Expected assists (xAG) 0.13 npxG + xAG 0.60 Shot-creating actions 2.90

Borja Sainz transfer latest

It has been claimed in Turkey that Norwich have set a €22 (£18.2) million asking price for Sainz amid interest from Galatasaray.

However, reports have made it clear that the club have no intention of cashing in on their star player midway through the season.

The 23-year-old has a contract with the club until the summer of 2026, putting some pressure on the Canaries to figure out his long-term future.

It is possible that the Championship side will go into next season with the playmaker entering the final 12 months of his deal, which could lead to a sale in order to avoid losing him for nothing.

Sporting director Ben Knapper has previously been told by manager Johannes Hoff Thorup to make inroads on agreeing a new deal to extend the player’s stay at Carrow Road.

It was also reported in September by Spanish outlet El Correo that Athletic Bilbao are keeping tabs on Sainz’s situation.

Borja Sainz’s importance to Norwich

Sainz has grown in importance at Norwich this season following the departures of Gabriel Sara and Jonathan Rowe in the summer.

The playmaker is the top scorer in the entire division, scoring five more than second best Josh Maja.

If Norwich are going to compete for promotion this season, then Sainz remaining beyond January will be crucial.

Up next for Thorup’s side is a trip to face QPR on 7 December.

Losing Sainz in January would be a huge blow

While an £18.2 million deal would bring in a lot of money for Norwich if it went through in January, the club simply cannot sell Sainz in the new year.

He is crucial to their promotion push, and selling him would all but end their top six hopes.

The Spaniard is enjoying a stellar campaign, and he will retain a strong transfer value into the summer if he can keep up this good form.

And gaining promotion could even convince him to stay and sign a new deal, so it is worth waiting until the end of the season before making any major decisions over Sainz’s future.