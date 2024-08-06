Norwich City have set a £15 million asking price for Leeds United transfer target Jonathan Rowe.

According to Football Insider, the Canaries are at least £15 million in order to part ways with the talented winger.

Leeds are searching for a new forward option following the sale of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham earlier this month.

Rowe has emerged as a target for Daniel Farke’s side, as they eye promotion to the Premier League this season.

The 21-year-old contributed 12 goals and two assists in the previous campaign, in what was a breakout year for the youngster as he made 32 regular league appearances (all stats from Fbref).

Jonathan Rowe's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.50 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.23 Shots 2.43 Assists 0.09 Expected assists (xAG) 0.06 npxG + xAG 0.30 Shot-creating actions 2.70

Norwich set £15m Rowe asking price

Norwich are holding out for at least £15 million in their attempt to keep Rowe beyond the 30 August transfer deadline.

The Canaries are understood to be in a strong financial position following Gabriel Sara’s departure to Galatasaray.

The BBC have reported that the Norfolk outfit received a guaranteed £20 million for the Brazilian, with the fee potentially rising a further £2.5 million with add-ons.

This means that the club are not in a position whereby they need to sell, and so have set out their firm demands for Rowe.

Leeds have initially had a bid worth £7 million for the 21-year-old rejected by their Championship rivals, and will need to more than double that in order to earn his signature.

The Whites earned £25 million from the sale of Summerville to West Ham, according to the BBC, so should have money to spend on signing a replacement.

The club also sold Archie Gray earlier this transfer window in a deal worth £40 million, via The Yorkshire Post, with Glen Kamara’s move to Rennes also earning them a fee believed to be worth £8.4 million, as reported by the BBC.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds would be willing to spend the full £15 million to sign Rowe this summer.

Jonathan Rowe’s importance to Norwich

Rowe broke into the first team squad at Norwich last season, and cemented himself as a key part of the squad with his performances.

His 12 goals were crucial to the team securing a top six finish in the table, while also earning him the status as a fan favourite.

Rowe scored a brace in the club’s 2-2 draw against bitter rivals Ipswich Town in December, with the academy graduate only further cementing the supporters’ adulation for him.

However, Norwich now have until 30 August to hold onto him before the window shuts for the remainder of the calendar year.

Norwich’s £15 million asking price is fair

Norwich have a stronger negotiating position following the sale of Sara.

However, Rowe’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, and the club will want to avoid losing him for nothing next year, so there is still some weakness there.

Leeds tried to low-ball them with a £7 million offer, but that is never going to work now that they’ve made that sale of Sara.

Leeds should be able to afford such a move, but now they have to weigh up whether £15 million is worth it to them to push for this signing, or if they need to move on to other targets.