Norwich City have set an asking price for Milot Rashica amid interest in a permanent move from Galatasaray.

According to 343 Digital, the Canaries are seeking to earn up to €10 million (£8.5 million) for the playmaker.

The Kosovo international spent last season out on loan at the Turkish giants, where he contributed four goals and six assists from 26 league appearances as Galatasaray clinched the league title.

Rashica signed for Norwich in the summer of 2021 from Werder Bremen in a deal worth a reported €11 million (£9.4 million).

The 27-year-old became a fan favourite during his time out on loan in Turkey, but it remains to be seen whether he will make the permanent switch this summer.

What is Galatasaray’s stance regarding Norwich City’s asking price for Milot Rashica?

Galatasaray are unwilling to meet the asking price for the attacking midfielder that has been set by the Championship club.

Norwich are looking to recoup as much of the fee that they paid to sign him two-years ago as they can.

However, the Turkish Super Lig champions are considering walking away from any potential permanent deal for the player unless a compromise can be reached.

It has been previously reported that another loan move could be on the cards, but it is currently unclear whether Norwich will sanction a second temporary exit.

Does Milot Rashica have a future at Norwich City?

Rashica featured 31 times for the club during his first season at Carrow Road, as the club suffered relegation to the Championship under Dean Smith.

He contributed just one goal and two assists as the team finished bottom of the Premier League table.

The forward was loaned out last summer and is now essentially up for sale, so it is hard to see him featuring much again for the club.

David Wagner has given no indications that he has any plans to use the player in his first team squad as he prepares Norwich for a promotion push next season.

The Canaries will be aiming to compete for a top six finish after a disappointing 11th in the table last year.

Wagner took charge of the team midway through the previous campaign but was unable to steer the team towards a play-off place.

The team returns to league action in just under three weeks, with their opening clash set to come against Hull City on 5 August.

Norwich City boss David Wagner is looking to strengthen his squad this summer.

Should Norwich City lower their demands for Milot Rashica?

Getting him off the books may be more important than extracting the maximum fee for him possible this summer.

Norwich should be seeking a slight compromise if it means a deal can get done.

Galatasaray are obviously keen to sign the player on a permanent basis but don’t have the funds to complete a deal at this level.

A deal closer to the £7 million mark might be a realistic middle ground that could appease all parties, which will then allow Norwich to then reinvest that money back into improving Wagner’s squad.

Norwich still need reinforcements this summer, so this seems the best move for everyone.