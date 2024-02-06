Highlights Norwich City are open to a permanent sale of Adam Idah in the summer transfer window.

According to the Irish Daily Mirror (page 45), the Canaries are willing to agree terms on a permanent deal for the striker at the end of the campaign.

Idah is currently on loan with Scottish giants Celtic, signing for the club in the final stages of the January window.

However, the two clubs did not agree to any clauses to make the deal permanent in the summer so will have to re-negotiate a deal if there is interest in keeping the Irishman long-term.

Idah made his debut last weekend, coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw away to Aberdeen to maintain the team’s place at the top of the Premiership table.

Adam Idah asking price

It has been claimed that Norwich have set an asking price worth up to £3 million for the striker.

Norwich will not stand in the player’s way if he decides to make the move away from Carrow Road on a permanent basis.

Idah has struggled to cement his place in the starting lineup at Norwich on a regular basis.

The 22-year-old started 12 of his 28 Championship appearances this season before being loaned to Celtic.

Idah started just 11 times in the league in the previous campaign, falling behind Josh Sargent in the pecking order of David Wagner’s side.

Idah came through the Norwich academy system, signing to the club at the age of 16, moving from his native Cork as a teenager.

He has earned 22 caps at international level since emerging into the Norwich first team squad.

But his time at the Norfolk club could come to an end this summer, with Norwich now open to his permanent departure.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic would be interested in keeping the youngster beyond his current loan spell at Parkhead.

Norwich City league position

Norwich are currently ninth in the Championship table following last weekend’s important 2-1 win over rivals Coventry City.

The Canaries initially went behind to Mark Robins’ side, but overcame the 10-men to secure a crucial three points in their battle for a top six finish.

Goals from Sargent and Borja Sainz earned Wagner’s team a big win that moved them to within a point of the play-off places.

Next up for Norwich is an away trip to Loftus Road to face relegation-threatened QPR on 10 February.

A reasonable fee for Idah

Considering Idah has a contract with Norwich until the summer of 2028, this is a rather reasonable potential fee for the forward.

If he can find his feet at Celtic and perform well in Brendan Rodgers’ side, then it could be a no-brainer move to pull the trigger on a deal worth around £3 million.

However, he is just in the door at Parkhead, so it is a little soon to determine whether he has a long-term future at the club just yet.

It is in Idah’s hands what happens, as his performance level will be what convinces Celtic what to do one way or the other.