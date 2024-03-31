Highlights Leeds United's Luciano Becchio shined in League One and Championship before a disastrous move to Norwich City in the Premier League.

Becchio struggled at Norwich, failing to score in the Premier League and only managing one goal in a pre-season friendly.

After short stints in the Championship and abroad, Becchio retired with fans wondering what could have been if he stayed at Leeds United.

Leeds United's League One period isn't a time that many fans of the Elland Road outfit will want to remember, but there were some real cult heroes who they had along the way in West Yorkshire - with Luciano Becchio at the forefront of their time in the third-tier and beyond.

The Argentine striker joined the Whites in the summer of 2008, and instantly started firing for the club under Gary McAllister and Simon Grayson with a 16-goal haul in League One, though that wasn't enough to send Leeds up. He followed that up the next season with 15 league goals in just 37 games, contributing to the Whites ending their third-tier nightmare as they secured promotion on the final day of the season.

Three more seasons followed with 45 Championship goals, and it looked like Becchio had finally found a permanent home in West Yorkshire, though there was one small matter missing - Premier League football and the sheer threat of challenging for it at Elland Road. Norwich City offered the Argentine that chance, with Steve Morison heading the other way. Becchio seemed ready to take on the biggest test of his career; though, as we know now, the move was a disaster.

How Luciano Becchio fared at Norwich City

Becchio's move came with much intrigue. He didn't register anything below a double-digit haul in all four-and-a-half league seasons for Leeds, and whilst the Premier League was quite the step-up, there was a renewed optimism that Becchio would produce the goods for the Canaries as they battled away as one of the underdogs of the top-flight.

Truth be told, he never quite got going. Just eight appearances in his first half-season in the Premier League resulted in no goals, but fans were prepared to give him another chance going forward. With Grant Holt the talisman with eight goals, Becchio was always second string, and he needed goals on his side to oust the target man from the starting XI.

Luciano Becchio - league records for Leeds and Norwich by season Games Goals 2008-09 (Leeds) 45 16 2009-10 (Leeds) 37 15 2010-11 (Leeds) 41 19 2011-12 (Leeds) 41 11 2012-13 (Leeds) 26 15 2012-13 (Norwich) 8 0 2013-14 (Norwich) 5 0

But again, his efforts were in vein. If eight appearances without a goal in half a season wasn't bad enough, a full season of just five Premier League outings was an unmitigated disaster. Gary Hooper was the top scorer at Carrow Road with just six goals in the top-flight, and Becchio was nowhere near that - in fact, he failed to score.

The only goal he scored in all competitions at Norwich was in a pre-season friendly against Mexican outfit Dorados on a pre-season tour in the United States - he didn't score again throughout pre-season, and his stock massively fell.

Where Luciano Becchio finished his career

For a player that showed so much promise in the EFL with Leeds, Becchio only played 16 games for Norwich before his career went massively downhill. A stint at Rotherham United on loan back in the Championship brought two goals in five games, before spells at Argentine side Belgrano, a permanent spell at the Millers and a final rendition at Mallorcan outfit Atletico Baleares saw him score six goals in 24 league games before retiring.

Many will wonder what could've been of Becchio had he chosen not to move to Norwich - perhaps Leeds would have been in the Premier League sooner, and he would've had a solid Premier League career to boot. One thing is certain though - his spell in East Anglia was a huge failure.