Norwich City sanction player exit to EFL side

Peterborough United have announced the signing of defender Bali Mumba on loan from Norwich City for the rest of the season.

The Posh are fighting hard for survival in the Sky Bet Championship and certainly have a chance of achieving that with Hull City, Cardiff City and Reading all just a matter of points above them.

They’ll be looking to add to their squad this month to aid their cause, then, and that is where Mumba comes in, with him joining on loan from Premier League side Norwich City:

✍️ We are delighted to welcome defender @BaliMumba8 on a loan deal until the end of the season from @NorwichCityFC. Welcome, Bali! 🙌 January transfer news brought to you by @AngliaRuskin.#pufc | #BeTheFirst | #AD pic.twitter.com/iMAQXOnX88 — Peterborough United (@theposh) January 6, 2022

The 20-year-old is no stranger to EFL football having developed in the north-east with Sunderland, with many on Wearside tipping him for big things as he emerged there.

Indeed, that talent sealed him a switch to Carrow Road in 2020 and he has made a handful of appearances in yellow and green, though it’s clear he needs more regular game-time to keep progressing.

That, then, could be what he gets with the Posh.

The Verdict

This could prove to be a smart signing for Peterborough.

Mumba can play in a couple of different positions and has the talent and hunger to make him a potential hit during this short spell with the club.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed but it looks a sound enough signing on paper and Posh fans will hope that it proves to be just that.

