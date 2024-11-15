Carlton Palmer believes Norwich City need to do everything they can do to keep hold of Borja Sainz past the upcoming January transfer window, with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Athletic Club all said to be interested in the playmaker.

A recent report from Spanish outlet Radio Popular de Bilbao stated the trio are all considering a move for the 23-year-old at the start of 2025, after the Spaniard’s mesmerising start to the season, while there is also said to be Premier League interest.

With eleven goals in 15 league games, the Canaries star leads the way in terms of goalscoring in the Championship so far, with a return of 0.74 goals per 90 underlining his importance to his current employers.

Frontman Josh Sargent is likely to be out until the new year after suffering a groin injury earlier in the month so Palmer believes it is imperative to keep Sainz at the club for the remainder of the season and extend his contract at Carrow Road in the meantime.

Borja Sainz attracts European interest after superb start to Championship season

After such a rip-roaring start to the 24/25 season, it is no wonder that there is plenty of interest in Sainz heading up to the turn of the year, with the trio of Spanish sides the latest to throw their hat into the ring.

As well as the La Liga clubs, Turkish giants Galatasaray are also said to be pursuing the former Real Zaragoza man, with a recent report in local outlet Sabah confirming the Super Lig club’s intentions.

With a contract that expires in the summer of 2026, Palmer believes the Norfolk side need to do all they can do to keep their star man at the club for the foreseeable future.

When asked about the Sainz scenario, the former Sheffield Wednesday man said: “Norwich City’s Borja Sainz is attracting a lot of attention; Galatasaray are apparently interested in him, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal are all keen and keeping tabs on the player, who has 18 months left on his contract.

"When quizzed about the situation, the manager [Johannes Hoff Thorup] said that he hopes the sporting director [Ben Knapper] is looking into the situation about his contract because they obviously don’t want him going into the last year of his contract.

Borja Sainz's 2024/25 campaign at Norwich City (FBRef) (All competitions) Appearances 17 Goals 12 Assists 2

“Norwich City are going along pretty well in the Championship this season, and if they are looking to sell, they will be looking at €25 million.

“It is very important that they keep hold of him until the end of the season, it is very difficult in the January transfer window to bring in good players to the football club, and Norwich City are pushing to try and get into the play-offs this season.”

Norwich City need to keep Borja Sainz amid injury issues at Carrow Road

With the news that Sargent will be sidelined until the new year, Canaries boss Thorup will be relying on his goalscoring sensation more than ever in the coming weeks and months, making him more indispensable to the club than ever.

Having nearly doubled his goal tally from last season already, Sainz has been one of the standout players in the Championship season so far, with he and Sargent scoring 15 of their side’s 23 league goals so far.

With the American international out, even more onus will be on the Spaniard to keep up his early-season form in front of goal, which has seen him burying efforts from all manner of distances and angles.

Nevertheless, City are struggling without sufficient backup in the attacking areas, with Ashley Barnes yet to play a single minute of league action this season, while Onel Hernandez is yet to earn a first start of the campaign.

The East Anglian side headed into the international break with no win in six league games, with Sainz scoring four of his side’s seven goals in that stretch to earn three draws.

Palmer believes this winter’s activity will depend on the contract situation surrounding the Spaniard, with his stock as high as ever after such an eye-catching start to the season, and the club having to weigh up financial gain and on-pitch success over the coming months.

He continued: “Given the injury situation at the club, and given where they are in the table, they need to keep hold of him.

“He has been outstanding and understandably people are looking at the situation, and looking at the fact that he has only got 18 months left on his contract.

“But Norwich will be keen to tie him down to a longer-term contract, but when you look at the clubs that are interested in him, you would expect Borja’s head to be turned, with the quality of those clubs interested in him.

“We will have to see what happens in January, but as I said, Norwich City will be looking for somewhere in excess of €25 million for the player.”