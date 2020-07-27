Norwich City rivalling Derby County, Fulham and Cardiff City for 11-goal striker

Norwich City are plotting a transfer swoop for Charlton Athletic forward Macauley Bonne according to a report from The Sun’s Phil Cadden.

Told Cardiff, Fulham, Burnley, Norwich and Derby all monitoring Macauley Bonne’s situation after Charlton’s relegation to League One. pic.twitter.com/H4ddhQOmxO — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) July 26, 2020

It is also claimed that Cardiff City, Fulham, Burnley and Derby County are also interested in striking a deal to sign the ()-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The Addicks have been relegated from the Championship after a season to forget under the management of Lee Bowyer, with their off-the-field uncertainty catching up with them.

Charlton were beaten 4-0 by Leeds United at Elland Road on the final day of the season, which saw them relegated after Luton Town beat Blackburn Rovers.

Bonne made 34 appearances for Bowyer’s side, and chipped in with 11 goals in his first full season with the club, after signing from Leyton Orient in the summer of 2019.

Norwich will be preparing for life back in the Championship this term, after they were relegated from the Premier League after a brief spell in the top-flight.

Whilst Fulham and Cardiff City are set to take on each other in the Championship play-off semi-final on Monday evening, in what is certain to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams.

The Verdict:

This could be a smart bit of business.

Norwich are going to need a striker that is proven in front of goal in the Championship, and Bonne has already shown that he is more than capable of making the step up to the second-tier.

But the Canaries have stiff competition to land his signature in the summer, with a number of other Championship teams reportedly interested.

Charlton will know that they’re fighting a losing battle to keep him at the club, especially given their uncertainty off-the-field at this moment in time.