The race for the play-off positions in the Championship looks set to go down to the wire, but any side fancying their chances to break into the top six will have their work cut out to beat Norwich City to the final spot.

The Canaries currently sit in sixth-place in the second tier after the weekend’s fixtures; three points ahead of Hull City and four in front of Coventry City, although both have a game in hand at their disposal to narrow the gap.

David Wagner’s side have turned a corner since the calendars switched to 2024, with only Leeds United topping them for points gathered this year with 37, while rivals Ipswich Town have also amassed 27 points just like their neighbours.

That sort of form is hard to compete with, especially with so many crucial fixtures coming thick and fast at the business end of the season, and the Norfolk side show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Norwich City 23/24 Championship season

Things started swimmingly for the Canaries in the current campaign, with five wins from their first six matches in all competitions seeing them fly out of the blocks and harbour hopes of challenging for automatic promotion.

A run of just two wins in the following eleven Championship games halted those thoughts in their tracks, with calls for Wagner’s head as another season of mid table mediocrity loomed large.

But the hierarchy at Carrow Road have been rewarded for their patience with the German, who has overseen quite the transformation in the past three months to get his side back on track at the right end of the division.

After falling as low as 17th in the table in early November, the side in green and yellow began to rediscover their form in the last few weeks of 2023, before really catching fire from Christmas onwards.

The return of Josh Sargent to the starting lineup has proved so influential in their rise up the table, with the American international’s strike in last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Stoke City his tenth in 15 matches after recovering from injury.

The 24-year-old’s absence at the heart of the frontline left City toothless in the final third for a time this season, and it is no coincidence that his side’s excellent form has come at the same time as his reemergence back onto the scene.

Gabriel Sara’s quality has always been apparent since his move from Sao Paulo last summer, but the Brazilian has really found his form of late, exemplified by five goals in his last seven matches, including a sumptuous volley against Rotherham United.

In comparison to Norwich, Coventry have picked up 23 points in their 12 matches since New Year’s Eve, while Hull have only picked up 19.

With the Sky Blues’ FA Cup exploits at the weekend seeing them in a first semi-final since 1987, Mark Robins will have his work cut out to keep his side’s focus on two competitions so late into the season, and that could come back to bite them later in the campaign.

With four consecutive draws in the league, Liam Rosenior’s Hull side have played themselves out of contention for a playoff spot in recent weeks, and face some tough fixtures in the run-in if they are going to enter the end-of-season lottery.

Norwich City, Coventry City, Hull City Championship remaining fixtures

After hosting relegation battlers Stoke City on Good Friday, the Tigers will host the irrepressible Leeds United on Easter Monday, with Daniel Farke’s side yet to taste league defeat in 2024.

Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Watford and QPR will all be in their sights soon after, before going head-to-head with Coventry with three games remaining, which could put paid to one of their respective playoff challenges if they still remain.

Promotion chasers Ipswich Town will be the last side to visit the MKM Stadium this season, before they end their season in Devon against Plymouth Argyle.

As well as an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United to look forward to, Coventry have to face three of the current top four in their final nine league matches, with clashes against Leeds, Southampton and Ipswich to look forward to.

Norwich also have clashes against Leicester City and Ipswich Town in their next three fixtures, before favourable ties against Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, Swansea and Birmingham before the season comes to a close.

Marry that with their unbelievable form this year, and it will be hard to look past the Canaries earning themselves a spot in the top six by the end of the campaign, and once they are in the mix, their relentless form could give them a chance to go all the way to win at Wembley.