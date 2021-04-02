Norwich City reveal extent of player’s injury setback as Preston-Huddersfield doubleheader comes into focus

Norwich City will be without Max Aarons this afternoon when they take on Preston North End at Deepdale due to a minor ankle injury, with the young right-back looking like he will be in a race against time to get himself fit for Tuesday night’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

Aarons has been away with England’s under-21s over the course of the March international break, suffering disappointment as Aidy Boothroyd’s young side crashed out of the Euros in embarrassing style.

And, to make matters worse for Aarons, he has returned to Norwich with what the club are describing as a minor ankle injury, which rules him out of Good Friday’s clash with Preston at Deepdale.

ℹ️ Max Aarons misses today's match with a minor ankle knock. pic.twitter.com/sxhmPb7deu — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 2, 2021

It also puts the 21-year-old in doubt for Tuesday night’s clash with Huddersfield, with Daniel Farke’s side facing a short turnaround this weekend given it is Easter.

Aarons has been exceptional this season at right-back for Norwich, featuring in all 38 fixtures for the Canaries.

Norwich sit top of the Championship table as things stand with a commanding eight-point lead over the chasing pack.

A win this afternoon against Preston will tighten their grip on the Championship title and a place in the Premier League next season.

The Verdict

This is a blow for Norwich, but it is one that you’d expect them to be able to overcome.

Aarons is a good player, but they aren’t a one-man team, with Bali Mumba more than capable of coming in at right-back and doing a good job for Farke.

It would still be a surprise to see anything other than a Norwich win.

