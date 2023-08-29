Highlights Norwich City reject Leeds United's £4 million bid for midfielder Kenny McLean, indicating their determination to keep hold of the important player.

Norwich's refusal to sell McLean to a Championship rival like Leeds would weaken their own promotion chances while strengthening their competition.

With the transfer window closing soon, it is unlikely that Norwich would have enough time to adequately replace McLean if they were to sell him, further reinforcing their resolve to reject offers.

Norwich City have reportedly rejected a £4 million bid from Leeds United for midfielder Kenny McLean.

The Whites are looking to make some final changes to their squad before Friday's summer transfer deadline and it appears Daniel Farke is keen to reunite with the Scot, who he managed when he was in charge at Carrow Road.

With the likes of Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw leaving in recent months, Leeds do look a little light in midfield and impressive as he has been, 17-year-old Archie Gray cannot be expected to play week in week out for the whole of the 2023/24 campaign.

Ethan Ampadu joined from Chelsea earlier in the window but it seems the Yorkshire club want at least one more midfielder before the deadline.

Leeds United keen on Kenny McLean

Earlier this month, TEAMtalk reported that Leeds were keen on McLean as a potential replacement for Adams, who has now departed to join Bournemouth in £20 million deal.

The report claimed that the Whites were readying a move for the 31-year-old, who they felt could add experience and guile to what is a youthful midfield at current.

Football League World sources indicated last week that Norwich were determined to keep hold of McLean, who is wearing the captain's armband in the absence of Grant Hanley, and their response to Leeds' offer is proof of that.

Norwich City respond to Leeds United offer for Kenny McLean

In a blow to Farke's hopes of reuniting with his former midfielder, it was reported by Sky Sports Transfer Centre (28/08, 21:17) that the Canaries had rejected a £4 million offer from their Championship rivals.

It remains to be seen whether the Whites are willing to improve upon their initial bid but with the end of the window now close, it would not be a surprise to see them test Norwich's resolve at least once more this week.

Should Norwich City cash in on Kenny McLean this summer?

With two years still left on his contract at Carrow Road, Norwich are in a strong negotiating position when it comes to McLean and are well within their rights to rejected offers from Leeds for his services.

The 31-year-old has been a central figure under David Wagner and looks set to be a leader in their promotion push in 2023/24 so selling him to a Championship rival would be a double blow - weakening their hopes of returning to the top flight while strengthening their competition.

The early weeks of the season suggest that the Canaries are well-placed to compete near the top of the table and push hard to return to the Premier League this term and though he might not be as exciting a midfielder as say Gabriel Sarr, his importance in the centre of the park cannot be understated.

We are now in the final week of the window so you have to question whether Wagner would have the time to adequately replace such an important player before Friday's deadline.

That likely means that they will do all they can to keep hold of McLean and will reject any offers that are too good to turn down.