Highlights Norwich City rejects Celtic's £4-5 million bid for striker Adam Idah.

Idah's performance at Celtic last season led to speculation of a permanent move.

New Norwich manager, Johannes Hoff Thorup, may reconsider Idah's role in the team.

Norwich City have rejected an offer from Celtic for striker Adam Idah.

According to the BBC, the Canaries have turned down a bid in the region of £4 to 5 million for the Ireland international.

Idah spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Parkhead, where he earned a reputation as a fan favourite.

The 23-year-old had fallen out of favour at Carrow Road under David Wagner, but contributed eight goals and two assists to help Celtic clinch another Premiership title last season (all stats from Fbref).

This has led to speculation over a potential permanent move this summer, with his goals also helping the Glasgow outfit secure the domestic double with a cup triumph as well.

Norwich reject Adam Idah offer

It is understood that a bid in the region of £4 to 5 million has been turned down by Norwich, as talks continue over a potential permanent move.

It is believed that new Canaries manager Johannes Hoff Thorup is willing to take a closer look at Idah during pre-season, with the Dane looking forward to working with the forward.

Hoff Thorup took the reins of the first team squad at Carrow Road following the end of the campaign, and his arrival signals a fresh start for the Irishman.

Idah made 28 appearances in the Championship last season prior to his loan move to Celtic, but Josh Sargent’s return to fitness meant that his game time was set to be reduced after an involved first half of the term.

He bagged six goals prior to his move to Scotland, which helped Norwich earn a top six finish in the second division.

But Wagner was unable to guide the Norfolk outfit to promotion, with a play-off semi-final loss to Leeds United ending his time as the club’s manager.

Idah has been with Norwich since moving to the academy system from Ireland in 2017.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic will come back with an improved offer, with it previously being reported that an £8 million asking price has been set.

Adam Idah’s importance to Norwich

Adam Idah - 2023/24 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Norwich City 28 (12) 6 (1) Celtic 15 (5) 8 (2)

Idah first broke into the Norwich first team squad during the 2019-20 campaign in the Premier League, making 12 appearances in the first division.

He has made 99 league appearances in total during his time at Carrow Road, scoring 12 times.

He played a role in the club’s Championship title triumph under Daniel Farke in 2021, scoring three from 17 appearances in the league.

But it remains to be seen how important he will be to Hoff Thorup’s first team squad next season.

Adam Idah move to Celtic is still wide open

Even if Celtic have missed with this fresh offer worth around £4 to 5 million, there is still plenty of time for a deal to be agreed.

If they can match the £8 million figure set by Norwich, then a move to Parkhead should be on the cards.

While he could have a role to play for Norwich this season, Idah seemed much happier at Celtic and it’s a move that could be more beneficial to his career than staying at Carrow Road.

Despite this setback, negotiations over this transfer seem far from over.