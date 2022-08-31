Norwich City respond as top-flight European outfit make transfer move for defender

Norwich City have turned down an initial loan offer from Borussia Mönchengladbach for right-back Max Aarons.

The German Bundesliga side are managed by former Canaries boss Daniel Farke, who is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the deadline despite a good start to the season, which includes drawing at Bayern Munich last time out.

And, the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (16:08) revealed that Farke wanted a reunion with Aarons, as Gladbach made a loan offer for the 22-year-old that included an option to make the move a permanent one in the future.

However, the update does add that Norwich have turned down the bid, as they look to keep the player beyond the transfer deadline, which is at 11pm tomorrow.

That won’t be a surprise, as Dean Smith has played Aarons in every game this season, including playing the full game as the Yellows picked up a dramatic late 2-1 win at Birmingham City last night, which saw the side move up to second in the Championship table after recording four successive victories.

The verdict

This really wasn’t a tempting offer for Norwich City as letting Aarons go without any guaranteed fans makes no sense at all.

Clearly, the youngster is capable of playing at a higher level, so the interest from Gladbach is no surprise and the chance to move to Germany and play for Farke may appeal to Aarons.

But, at this stage of the window it’s hard to see this happening and Norwich will rightly demand a significant fee before cashing in.

