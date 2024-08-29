Norwich City are poised to be dealt a fresh transfer blow with Real Madrid target Reinier reportedly closing in on a switch to Spanish top-flight outfit Granada.

The Canaries, who have undertaken a summer of squad upheaval amid a host of high-profile departures from Carrow Road, were credited with an ambitious interest in the Brazilian attacker by The Athletic last week.

However, it has since been reported by Spanish programme El Chiringuito TV that Reiner is now set to join Granada on a season-long loan, which will leave Norwich in the hunt for fresh targets ahead of tomorrow evening's 11pm deadline.

Norwich have made a series of overseas recruits following the off-season appointment of Danish boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, who has brought the likes of Oscar Schwartau, Ante Crnac, Forson Amankwah and Jose Cordoba to Norfolk in recent months.

Domestic signings have been sourced in the form of Ben Chrisene and two-time promotion-winning defender Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City although the feeling is very much that Norwich are looking to expand their recruitment strategy, which was clear in their interest in Reinier.

Norwich City set to miss out on transfer for Real Madrid's Reinier

Norwich were believed to have been looking to broker a loan deal for Reinier, who has failed to deliver on his significant potential after completing a reported £26m switch to the Spanish giants from Flamengo at the age of 18.

Reinier has spent time on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Girona before spending a season with Serie A outfit Frosinone last term, where he returned two league goals from 22 appearances.

Reinier's career stats, as per FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Flamengo, Real Madrid Castilla Serie A, Primera División RFEF 18 8 2 2020/21 Borussia Dortmund (loan) Bundesliga 19 1 1 2021/22 Borussia Dortmund (loan) Bundesliga 20 0 0 2022/23 Girona (loan) LaLiga 18 2 1 2023/24 Frosinone (loan) Serie A 23 3 2

It is now reported that the former Brazil youth international is poised to remain in La Liga by penning a season-long loan deal at Granada, with negotiations having been successful between the two parties.

Reinier, however, would have represented an ambitious capture for Norwich in the Championship considering his pedigree and the undoubted talent and potential that convinced Madrid to shell out such a fee for his services in the first place.

The 22-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for Los Blancos and would have potentially offered a replacement for fellow countryman Gabriel Sara, who completed a move to Galatasaray earlier this summer after starring for the Canaries last term.

Sara is among a series of big departures from the club across the summer months, with Jon Rowe and Adam Idah having also moved on to pastures new.

Norwich City need to make more transfers before deadline day passes

With wantaway winger Abu Kamara also poised to leave the club after handing in a transfer request last week, it is now a matter of urgency for Norwich to address their outgoings and recruit fresh faces before the window passes tomorrow evening.

It currently remains unclear whether missing out on Reinier's signature will prompt the Canaries back into action but supporters will hope for that exact response, with a repeat of last season's top-six finish appearing somewhat difficult to envisage unless Norwich respond and make some more signings.

Their early encounters in the 2024/25 Championship campaign - none of which have resulted in victory - have indicated a lack of firepower and creativity in the final third, even if Hoff Thorup does have the likes of Borja Sainz and Josh Sargent to call upon.