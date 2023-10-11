Highlights Leeds United allowed Daniel Farke control over player recruitment, resulting in attempts to sign former Norwich City players.

Leeds attempted deals for Sam Byram and Kenny McLean, but were unable to secure a deal for Max Aarons.

Despite not meeting all of the transfer targets, Leeds have achieved positive results and are currently competing for promotion in the Championship table.

Leeds United gave Daniel Farke plenty of control regarding player recruitment during the summer transfer window.

The Whites overhauled much of their first team squad following their relegation from the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, the new hierarchy at Elland Road allowed Farke to push for moves for some of his former players, despite some reservations.

This led to Leeds attempting deals for multiple Norwich City players, all of whom the German worked with closely during his time in charge at Carrow Road.

Sam Byram did make the switch to Yorkshire, despite some scepticism over his injury record, and he has proven an important part of the squad so far.

Who did Leeds United attempt to sign from Norwich City last summer?

Leeds also made an attempt to sign Kenny McLean following their decision to cash in on Tyler Adams.

The American was sold to Bournemouth in a deal worth a reported £20 million.

Reports in August linked the Whites with a move for the Scotland midfielder, but the Canaries reportedly refused to entertain a sale to their Championship rivals.

The 31-year-old was a key part of Farke’s side during his time with the Norfolk outfit, where he helped the team gain two promotions to the Premier League.

It came as a blow to Leeds that they were unable to secure his services in the summer, with the new manager targeting his former player.

The attempt to sign Max Aarons was more high-profile, much to Leeds’ own frustrations.

Leeds had agreed a fee with Norwich for the defender, with a medical pencilled in as the final stage of completing the move.

However, a phone call from Bournemouth changed everything and ended any chance of the Whites securing a deal for the player.

Aarons eventually signed for the Cherries, moving to the Premier League club instead of Leeds.

How has Daniel Farke fared at Leeds United so far?

Leeds have earned plenty of positive results despite failing to meet some of their transfer targets last summer.

The club still added plenty of new faces to Farke’s first team squad, with Joel Piroe proving one of the standout arrivals.

Leeds are currently competing for promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

The Whites are fifth in the Championship table going into the October international break following a 2-1 win over Bristol City.

Next up for Farke’s side is a clash away to Carrow Road to face his old side Norwich on 21 October.

Should Daniel Farke have a say on Leeds United’s player recruitment?

The structure at Leeds in recent years has involved a director of football overseeing the recruitment strategy at Elland Road, previously Victor Orta was in that role.

Orta left before the summer following a disappointing year in the Premier League that led to relegation.

New ownership arrived in June, which meant putting a new structure in place that could hit the ground running was always going to be difficult, so leaning on Farke’s expertise made some sense.

However, in the long run, this is unlikely to be Leeds’ strategy in the market, and his influence likely won’t be as strong in the windows to come, which is probably for the best.