Norwich City have reportedly had a offer of a loan move for defender Hugo Bueno rejected by Premier League outfit Wolves.

That’s according to the latest report from TEAMtalk, who claim that the West Midlands side have blocked the approach from the Canaries for the 21-year-old.

The Spanish youth international featured 22 times for the Black Country outfit in the previous campaign, although only seven of those appearances were from the start of matches.

As a result, the top flight club were said to be considering their options regarding the defender’s future at the club, after reports of a move to Celtic circulated in the January transfer window.

Hugo Bueno could be set for Wolverhampton Wanderers departure despite Norwich City rejection

Gary O’Neil’s side are said to be trying to find a solution regarding Bueno this summer, with reports of a £20 million price tag being put on his head if he were to depart Molineux.

With 43 Premier League appearances to his name so far, the young defender is yet to nail down a starting place with the Old Gold, having started just 23 matches over the course of the past two seasons.

Hugo Bueno Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League stats Appearances 43 Starts 23 Goals 0 Assists 1 Minutes played 2,051 Source: FBRef

Due to his lack of game time with Wanderers, both Celtic and Norwich have made their intentions clear on their willingness to sign the defender this year, although both have come up short in their respective approaches to date.

Having previously signed an extension to his deal with the club last year, Bueno has a contract at Molineux that lasts until the summer of 2028, which signals Wolves’ intentions to keep him on their books for the long-haul.

With that in mind, a loan spell away for the club could be the best thing for him at this point in his career, despite the Canaries’ failed attempts to bring him to Carrow Road.

Johannes Hoff Thorup looking to add to Norwich City defensive ranks

Norwich’s supposed move for Bueno signifies their ambition to bring another left back into the fold this summer, having seen two wide defenders depart the club earlier in the off-season.

Dimitris Giannoulis has brought an end to his four years in East Anglia after securing a move to German outfit FC Augsburg recently, while Sam McCallum has moved to fellow Championship side Sheffield United.

As a result, new Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup will be looking to add defensive cover to his squad ahead of the Championship season getting underway next month, with Jose Cordoba the only defensive addition so far this summer.

While Manchester City defender Callum Doyle is set to join up with the Norfolk side after a pre-season tour with the Premier League champions to the USA, Thorup will still be searching for another left-footed option in the wide areas in the coming weeks - reports from Portugal suggested recently that a €5 million offer was lodged for Famalicao's Francisco Moura that was turned down.

Thorup has been outspoken about the left-back issue during pre-season, as the search continues for a player to fill the void.

The 35-year-old said earlier this month: “Of course maybe we need one two or three players more than that, I don't know, we have to find out but definitely we need a left back.

But what is important is that a guy that we bring in should have the qualities, and then I prefer that we take our time and we find the right one instead of things that just go fast.

"Everyone can see at the moment, we need maybe a left-back, that's what we will look for. The recruitment department is working night and day to find them."