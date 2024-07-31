Highlights Galatasaray have had a bid rejected for Gabriel Sara.

Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray have had a bid rejected for Gabriel Sara.

That's according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, who believes Norwich City are keen to hold out for a higher amount for their star man, who was a real game-changer during the 2023/24 campaign.

His goals and assists allowed the Canaries to secure a place in the promotion mix at the end of last term, but a play-off semi-final defeat against Leeds United consigned the club to another season in the Championship and this could mean that some of their key players leave Carrow Road in the coming weeks.

Sara isn't the Canaries' only key player, even though he's arguably the club's most important first-teamer.

Gabriel Sara's 2023/24 campaign at Norwich City (All competitions) Appearances 53 Goals 14 Assists 13

Angus Gunn could attract plenty of interest if he can shine during the 2024/25 campaign - and Jonathan Rowe and Josh Sargent did more than enough last season to attract lots of interest in the coming weeks.

Rowe was a major asset during the 2023/24 season, with his brace away at Ipswich Town probably his highlight of the season, though he enjoyed many good moments.

Sargent, meanwhile, scored at an impressive rate and was able to get himself back on track even after recovering from an injury he sustained at Huddersfield Town during the early stages of the term.

Adam Idah, meanwhile, faces an uncertain future after scoring nine goals in 19 appearances for Celtic during the second half of last season.

Performing extremely well north of the border, Idah could have done enough to secure an exit from Carrow Road before the end of the summer transfer window, but it remains to be seen whether the Canaries are willing to sanction an exit for him.

Galatasaray see Gabriel Sara bid rejected

Brazilian midfielder Sara still has two years left on his contract and with the club having the option to extend his deal by a further year, they are in a very strong negotiating position at this stage.

This is a real positive for the Canaries, who have seen their star man attract plenty of interest in recent times, with Leeds thought to be one of the sides that are interested in the player.

Top-tier sides in multiple European countries are also thought to be keen on him - and Galatasary have now had an offer rejected for him.

The Canaries are keen to generate a higher amount for the player than the Turkish side were offering - and it remains to be seen whether they submit another bid.

Norwich City should retain a firm stance on Gabriel Sara

Sara is such an important player - and Norwich should be looking to keep him.

With his contract situation in mind, the Canaries are in a very strong negotiating position at this stage and this is why they shouldn't be looking to let him go on the cheap.

Even if they don't sell him during this window, they could generate a high amount for his signature next year.

And as long as the player isn't pushing for an exit, Norwich should be looking to reject offers.

However, it could be argued that every player has their price, so it will be interesting to see whether the Brazilian makes an exit in the coming weeks or not.