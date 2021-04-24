Norwich City Quiz: Does Carrow Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

Norwich City have enjoyed an excellent season in the Championship and can relax in their remaining matches now having secured an automatic return to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side have been by far the most consistent team in the league throughout the campaign and are looking set to be worthy winners of the Championship. The Canaries have managed to bounce back without really suffering any hangovers form their relegation.

Norwich are facing now a really important summer and they will need to do all they can to ensure they are well prepared to survive the drop this time around in the top-flight.

While we wait to see what happens with Norwich over the next few weeks, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on Carrow Road. Can you identify whether these 18 grounds have a higher or lower capacity than Norwich’s stadium?

