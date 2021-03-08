Transfer update emerges involving Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp amid Norwich City loan spell

Norwich City have already opened talks with Tottenham as they look to bring Oliver Skipp back to the club next season.

The midfielder is highly-rated at Spurs, and had been on the fringes of the first-team over the past 18 months or so. However, he was understandably going to find it hard to get regular minutes, so a loan to Carrow Road was sorted.

And, it’s fair to say that it’s a deal that has worked superbly for all parties, as Skipp has featured in every game as Daniel Farke’s side sit at the top of the Championship.

As well as impressing with his ability on the ball, the England youth international has shone with his tenacity in the middle of the park.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see Football Insider claim that the Canaries are actively trying to sort an agreement that will see Skipp return next season.

They state that it will depend on Norwich winning promotion, although that seems inevitable as Farke’s side currently hold an 11-point lead over third place with just 11 games to go.

Prove you’re a true Norwich City fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Canaries strikers

1 of 19 Did Grant Holt score 100 goals for the club? Yes No

The verdict

This would be an excellent bit of business for Norwich because Skipp has been a hugely influential player for them this season, and playing regularly under Farke has seriously helped his development.

From Spurs’ perspective, you can imagine that they would want to see the youngster tested at the highest level before they consider bringing him back to their squad.

So, providing Norwich do go up, which is highly likely, another loan would suit all parties and seems inevitable.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.