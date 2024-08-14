This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City striker Adam Idah is set to complete a move to Scottish giants Celtic in a move that could be worth as much as £9.5million.

Idah spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic, helping the club lift the Scottish Premiership title, and after a long-running saga, the Irish international is set to complete a deal to move to Parkhead worth up to £9.5million, according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph via X.

It's understood that the initial transfer fee will be £8.5million, with £1million in add-ons, and Norwich also have a 15% sell-on clause inserted as part of the deal.

At the start of last month, the Canaries turned down a bid reported to be between £4million and £5million for the striker, according to BBC Sport, and they remained strong in their stance to ensure that Idah wasn't sold for a cut-price fee and enable them to maximise their profits.

Norwich City praised for their Adam Idah stance

Our Norwich City fan pundit, Zeke Downes, admits he was surprised that the Canaries have received a fee of £9.5million for Idah and has praised the club's sporting director, Ben Knapper, for bringing in such a big fee for the striker.

Speaking to Football League World, Ben said: "If I’m honest I’m quite shocked that Norwich have got up to £9.5million for Idah, especially as it was looking like he was going to go for about £5million and Celtic were struggling to get over £4million, so that fact that it’s risen to that is impressive.

“It’s very good business, and it does sort of show us that Ben Knapper is going to be good at this sort of thing and good at negotiations.

“In the past it’s always felt like we'd sort of given up or gone too low, so this is really impressive.

“I think Idah is a good player, but I don’t think he’s worth £9.5million, so the fact that we’ve managed to do that is very good business.”

Adam Idah deal is a fantastic bit of business for Norwich City

It felt as if Idah was set on a move back to Celtic ever since he returned from his loan spell, and it remains to be seen how much of an asset he'd have been for the Canaries this season, because his heart may not have been fully in it.

He was disciplined by the club after missing a flight to their pre-season training camp in Austria, although Johannes Hoff Thorup did include him in the squad that played Oxford United on the opening day of the season, and he came off the bench for 29 minutes.

Adam Idah's time at Norwich City - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2019/20 16 3 0 2020/21 17 3 1 2021/22 21 1 1 2022/23 27 3 1 2023/24 34 7 1 2024/25 1 0 0

As Zeke said above, he's a good player, but he's probably not worth £9.5million, and the Canaries will be delighted with the fee they've received for the Irishman.

Idah's depature, coupled with Gabriel Sara's move to Galatasaray, which brought in a guaranteed fee of £20million, according to BBC Sport, means that Norwich have some serious money to spend before the transfer window closes.

The 23-year-old joining Celtic works well for all parties, and Norwich will be more than happy with the money they've received for Idah.